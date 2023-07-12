OU — Big 12 Media Day What did Steve Sarkisian think while Texas was pouring points on OU during blowout win last season?

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brent Venables’ sophomore campaign in charge at Oklahoma will ultimately be judged and measured by a particular set of metrics.

Some of the most crucial: The Sooners’ win total in 2023; the final score after Venables gets his second crack at Texas on Oct. 7; the legitimacy of OU’s Big 12 title contention this fall; the caliber of the Sooners’ postseason destination and exactly how the program closes its final season in the Big 12 before taking the plunge into the SEC in 2024.

But the central question hovering above Year 2 of the Venables era in Norman can be distilled into something even simpler than all that: After overseeing OU's first losing season since 1998 a year ago, can the 52-year-old head coach execute the kind of faith-restoring turnaround Sooner fans are hoping for in 2023?

Venables wasn’t on hand for Day 1 of Big 12 media days inside AT&T Stadium Wednesday afternoon — the Sooners get their turn Thursday with Dillon Gabriel, Drake Stoops, Danny Stutsman and Jonah Laulu set to join their head coach on Day 2 of the preseason media event.

But in TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Kansas’ Lance Leipold, who each took center stage Wednesday afternoon, there was a set of head coaches who have already achieved what Venables will be chasing this fall. And from the authors of three of the league’s most substantial recent U-turns, the message was clear.

In this conference, quick turnarounds can happen.

“I think what I like about this league is the parity of the league,” said Dykes, who led the Horned Frogs to the national title game in his debut season in 2022.

“That’s what makes this thing unique. Whoever finished last place in the league last year could have beat whoever first in the league last year. Man, I don’t know that you’re going to say that in any other conference in college football.”

As the Sooners seek this fall to flip the script on last season's 6-7 finish, that the Big 12 has been home to several of college football’s seismic year-to-year overhauls in recent seasons bears mentioning.

Take Baylor’s 2021 season, when the Bears jumped from a 2-7 finish in Aranda’s initial season in 2020 to 12-2 and catapulted themselves to a conference title behind a smothering defense. How about the turn TCU took in 2022 when the Horned Frogs went from 5-7 to within 60 minutes of a national championship with Dykes behind the wheel.

Maybe the most impressive of the bunch, in context? Kansas’ year-to-year climb from 2-10 in 2021 to last fall’s 6-7 finish that included the Jayhawks’ first postseason appearance since 2008 at the end of Leipold’s second campaign in charge.

“Our locker room and leadership from our upperclassmen and people I think allowed us to take that step,” Leipold explained from the podium Wednesday.

Where should Venables’ study of recent Big 12 turnaround jobs begin?

Top of his list in 2023 will be to reform a Sooners’ defense that was thrashed frequently in 2022 into something more closely resembling the national title-caliber defenses Venables built a career on as a coordinator, at OU first and Clemson later.

For that, Venables can look to what Aranda achieved at Baylor two seasons ago.

Similar to Venables’ view of his own unit from a year ago, Aranda felt Baylor’s defense wasn’t physical enough when the Bears finished No. 62 in total defense and dropped eight of their last nine games in 2020.

Beefed up a year later, Baylor returned with the nation’s 10th-ranked defense that allowed a scant 102.5 rushing yards per game and carried the Bears to the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

An OU defense that spent its offseason adding 1,420 pounds between five impact defensive line transfers, a flexible linebacker in Dasan McCullough and reinforcements in the secondary could only hope for such a rapid ascent in Venables’ second season.

Similar to Baylor, Leipold's Kansas offense bubbled in his second season. The Jayhawks' 111th-ranked offense in 2021 closed as the nation's 21st most productive in 2022.

But to Leipold, the foundation of the turnaround Kansas found last fall was rooted as much in his culture settling within the program as any offensive innovation.

Like Venables, who spent this year's spring camp extolling the benefit of another year in Norman, Leipold values the power of time.

"I just think finally we've been able to build some routine and trust, first of all, within our program," Leipold said. "Our young men had gone through a lot of transition. I think the daily process of getting better and really holistic development has been a key for us as a program."

Another potential turnaround season ingredient? Low expectations.

"We came last year and didn't have very high expectations," Dykes said. "I think we were picked seventh in the preseason poll and I probably would have picked us lower, honestly."

Venables' 2023 Sooners arrive in Arlington Thursday after OU came in at No. 3 in the Big 12 preseason poll, the program's lowest preseason conference ranking since 2015.

If expectations for the Sooners across the conference are lower this fall, they remain characteristically lofty and unchanged around Norman.

Venables takes the stage Thursday for the unofficial start of a new season in need of a turnaround.

