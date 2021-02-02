 Skip to main content
OU's Brendan Radley-Hiles enters transfer portal

OU's Brendan Radley-Hiles enters transfer portal

Oklahoma’s Brendan Radley-Hiles (right) points at Oklahoma State wide receiver Dillon Stoner before drawing a costly penalty for taunting during Bedlam last season. On Tuesday, Radley-Hiles entered the transfer portal.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The move would conclude a three-year career with the Sooners.

Radley-Hiles was a five-star recruit from the 2018 recruiting class.

Radley-Hiles played in 35 games with the Sooners. He finished with 115 tackles and three interceptions, including a pick-6 during his sophomore season.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

