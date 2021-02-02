OU's Brendan Radley-Hiles enters transfer portal

Oklahoma defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.
The move would conclude a three-year career with the Sooners.
Radley-Hiles was a five-star recruit from the 2018 recruiting class.
Radley-Hiles played in 35 games with the Sooners. He finished with 115 tackles and three interceptions, including a pick-6 during his sophomore season.
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
