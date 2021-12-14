 Skip to main content
OU's Bonitto named Sporting News All-American
  • Updated
Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto picked up his second 2021 All-America honor Tuesday when he was named a second-team selection by Sporting News.

, started all 12 games during the regular season and led the Sooners with 15 tackles for loss to go with seven sacks and 39 tackles. He also registered three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and nine QB hurries. His 70-yard fumble return at Kansas State was a school record. 

The redshirt junior was a Bednarik Award semifinalist, earned second-team All-Big 12 honors and was the Pro Football Focus Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

For his career, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, product has totaled 117 tackles, 32.0 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 24 QB hurries and eight pass breakups in 39 games and 29 starts over the past three seasons. Bonitto ranks third at OU in career sacks by a linebacker and 13th in career sacks at any position. 

No. 16 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) plays No. 14 Oregon (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in the Valero Alamo Bowl at 8:20 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Alamodome in San Antonio on ESPN.

