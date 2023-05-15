Oklahoma always takes an all-business attitude into the NCAA postseason.

The academic calendar helps the top-ranked Sooners place even more focus on their craft. Many of the players are able to pause their class load after a busy spring semester, which allows more emphasis on softball.

It’s not only classwork and exams, this period allows for much-needed downtime.

“I think from this point on what they need is rest. They need rest. They'll tell you that. I'll tell you that,” OU coach Patty Gasso said after last weekend’s Big 12 championship game victory over Texas. “We all are kind of spent. We've been traveling a lot. We've been playing a lot. So they need rest but we need good focused practices. And we can.

“But we'll have time to hang out at a team and do some fun stuff as well. So it's important for them to laugh and have a good time and have some fun. So now that we have those evenings open we might be doing some cool stuff like that.”

Gasso has perfected an off-the-field blueprint and the proof is in the results.

The Sooners enter this year’s 64-team event as an overwhelming favorite to become the first school to win three straight national championships since UCLA (1988-1990) accomplished the feat.

Oklahoma has won a dozen straight regionals with a 37-3 overall record. During their past two national title runs, the average margin of victory has been 13 runs in six regional victories.

Top-seeded OU will host Hofstra at 4 p.m. Friday in the Norman Regional’s opening game. Missouri and Cal make up the other side of the double-elimination bracket.

The team’s chemistry has meshed this season as evident by Haley Lee, who was named to the All-Big 12 first team and also was the conference tournament’s most outstanding player.

The designated player won on Texas A&M’s roster last season that was bounced from the NCAA Tournament in the Norman Regional. OU beat the Aggies 3-2 and 20-0 (five innings).

Lee transferred to Oklahoma during the off-season. She’s hitting .381 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Making a run at a national title is likely a reason for her change in home. Plus she’s on a team that’s been balanced throughout the batting order.

A good example was the Big 12 win over Texas.

“I think any one of us at any time can really set the tone for the team. I thought it was an exciting moment just being that presence for the team,” Lee said. “I kind of talked to the hitters and they said ‘Hey, she's throwing this first pitch, get after it.’ So I was looking for that and put a good swing on it.

“But without them it's kind of hard to find and choose what you're going to pick in the end. But it was exciting. Like I said, you bring the crowd into it. You keep everybody going and you use that momentum and force it on everybody else.”