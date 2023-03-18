Oklahoma’s balanced scoring attack fueled an 85-63 win over Portland in an Women's NCAA Tournament game on Saturday night.

The fifth-seeded Sooners had five players score in double figures to lead the program to a first-round victory over the No. 12 Pilots.

OU will face either No. 4 UCLA or No. 13 Sacramento State in a second-round contest on Monday. All games are played at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Saturday’s margin of victory is the Sooners' highest in an NCAA Tournament game since a 111-84 victory over Quinnipac in 2015.

The Sooners (26-6) now have their highest win total since the 2009-10 squad went 27-11 and advanced to the Final Four.

Oklahoma used a 10-2 run to build a 49-38 lead with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter. OU’s edge soon hit double figures and the Pilots wouldn’t draw closer than 14 points in the final period.

The Sooners’ balanced attack was led by Taylor Robertson and Aubrey Joens, who had 14 points each. Madi Williams scored 13 points, while Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann added 11 apiece.

Liz Scott neared a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.

OU battered the West Coast Conference champion on the boards, outrebounding the Pilots 47-31.

Portland was led by Alex Fowler’s 18 points.

The Sooners will try to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2013 NCAA Tournament.