OU's Baker Mayfield overcomes terrible start; throws 5 touchdowns in Cleveland Browns win

But the Bengals' defense couldn't stop Mayfield, and Browns receivers who made some great catches as they worked down the field. On the first play of the drive Mayfield slipped out of a near sack to complete a 13-yard pass to Peoples-Jones.

“We got on the field and everyone was saying, ‘We’ve got to get to the 30 for a field goal,’ and I told the guys, ‘Screw that, we’re going to win it,’” Mayfield said.

The top overall draft pick in 2018 was 22 for 28 for 297 yards. Rashard Higgins had six catches for 110 yards, and tight end Harrison Bryant had two touchdown catches.

With running back Joe Mixon out with an injured foot, the Bengals relied on Burrow, who has thrown for more than 300 yards in five of the seven games of his rookie year. Cincinnati managed only 81 yards on the ground, and that included 34 from Burrow.

Tyler Boyd had 11 catches for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Bengals (1-5-1).

Another big day statistically didn't matter to Burrow.

“To me, football is about letters, not numbers — you know: ‘W’ and ‘L,’” he said.

A FEW MORE PEOPLE