OU's Anton Harrison announces early entry into NFL Draft

Anton Harrison, Gavin Freeman and Dillon Gabriel

Oklahoma's Anton Harrison (71), shown celebrating with Gavin Freeman (82) and Dillon Gabriel (9), announced his early entry into the NFL Draft

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Anton Harrison, a two-year starter and All-Big 12 selection at offensive tackle, announced his decision to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Wednesday announcement is the first by an early entrant to the draft.

Harrison, who just completed his third season on the Sooners’ roster, thanked his family, teammates and coaches for his development.

“After discussing with my parents and family, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Harrison wrote on social media. “Thank you to every single person who supported me.”

Harrison had started 24 of the Sooners’ past 25 games. The only miss was last year’s Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.

Harrison is rated the No. 4 offensive tackle and 30rd-best player overall according to Pro Football Focus.

