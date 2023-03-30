NORMAN – Andrew Raym wore a smile on his face when meeting with reporters following Wednesday’s practice.

The Oklahoma center is back to 100%. He’s healthy for the first time in quite some time after having shoulder surgery last fall.

“It was a quick recovery,” Raym said. “I’m full speed and feeling great right now. I’m ready to go.”

Raym was playing through pain last season after suffering an injury during fall camp. The four-month battle became unbearable in November.

“There was just one of those plays in the West Virginia game that knocked it out a little further than I could handle,” Raym said.

The Broken Arrow High School graduate joked that he’s added more skills to his toolbox during spring drills.

“Right now, I’m working on moves I’ve never thought of before. I’m trying to come out in the fall with some elite moves for you guys. You’ll see in the fall. We’re going to put people on their back, don’t worry about it,” he said.

Raym was asked about OU’s new-look offensive line, which had two key losses at offensive tackle.

“Wanya (Morris) and ‘Ton (Antoine Harrison), I’m going to miss my boys,” he said. “They’re going to be tough to replace. We have great players right now. We have great camaraderie as an o-line. We’re really studying and working really hard. I think we’re going to come out as a unit.”