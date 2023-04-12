NORMAN — Oklahoma enters the 2023 season searching for a playmaker at wide receiver.

It’s not going to be easy replacing Marvin Mims, who is now headed to the NFL draft.

Andrel Anthony — a transfer from Michigan — enrolled at OU last January with a goal of being the next go-to receiver in Jeff Lebby’s offense.

“I’ve whole-heartedly embraced that challenge. I’ve told coaches that you can count on me wherever, whether it’s a deep ball or a short pass,” Anthony said. “I’m working on a lot of stuff, which I realize that I’m going to need to improve on for the season.”

He spent the past two seasons at the Big Ten school, where he had 19 receptions for 328 yards. As a freshman, he caught six passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns against Michigan State.

Anthony’s addition has drawn rave reviews from his teammates.

“He’s got a lot of speed,” quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. “I think you’ve seen that with a little bit of his film, but I think he’ll fit in just fine.”

Added wide receiver J.J. Hester: “That’s my guy, Andrel. He can run … Andrel’s going to be a special man. We’ve got a lot of guys that can be great, take the top off the defense.”

During last week’s closed scrimmage, Anthony showcased that speed by hauling in an 80-yard pass. It’s that breakaway speed that could open up the passing game.

Lebby craves that type of player. The second-year offensive coordinator said he prefers having a go-to wideout rather than spreading the receiving yards among many.

“When we’ve been our best, we’ve had 1,000 yard guys. So 15 1,000-yard guys in maybe the last 13 or 14 years, something close to that, to where that’s been who we’ve been offensively. I would expect that,” Lebby said.

How does the coach go about trying to find someone to duplicate Mims’ 1,083 receiving yards from last season?

“Getting guys work and timing and finding out who’s a guy that’s going to go make the competitive play. Who’s the guy that’s going to make the explosive play? Who’s the guy that can make a five-yard catch and turn it into a 60-yard touchdown?” Lebby said.

There is always going to be a learning curve when changing schools. Most times, it is mental things like terminology.

For Anthony, it’s been embracing the pace of play that Lebby expects from his team.

“The tempo. No huddling, stuff like that. The tempo and how fast it goes. You have to know your responsibility like that,” Anthony says while snapping his fingers. “because the ball is snapped immediately.”

“The first day got me. It kind of crept up on me,” he added. “I thought I was in shape but it was tough. But after that I realized, ‘oh it’s not that bad.’ I got through it. I didn’t know what to expect and then after that first day I really realized it’s not bad.

“I like it though because it catches the defense off guard. You’ll be lined up and ready to go and they’re not even set yet. So it helps our advantage.”

Anthony also is enjoying the opportunity to work with first-year wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.

There are different drills that are helpful and even constructive criticism.

Remember that 80-yard touchdown reception that Anthony had during the scrimmage?

“He was just like ‘you could have did this better, you know what I’m saying?’ So like he really holds you to a standard of don’t be too high, don’t be too low. And I love that because when you make a big play you think, ‘oh, I’m the man.’ But next-play mentality,” Anthony said.

“And even just like the drills we go through. I’m really working on putting those more to game situations. That’s what I’ve got to do.”