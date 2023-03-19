One of March Madness’ many secrets to success is playing team basketball.

Oklahoma is hopeful that its recent NCAA Tournament win is a precursor of good things to come.

OU’s balanced scoring attack fueled an 85-63 win over Portland in an NCAA Tournament game on Saturday night.

The fifth-seeded Sooners had five players score in double figures to lead the program to the first-round victory over the No. 12 Pilots.

OU will face UCLA at 9 p.m. Monday with a Sweet 16 reward for the victor. The fourth-seeded Bruins routed No. 13 Sacramento State 67-45 in Saturday’s late contest.

“You can never be too satisfied, but I feel like we played well as a team today on both offense and defense,” OU’s Madi Williams said. “We were able to play team defense on everybody and help each other out, and we were able to find each other on the offensive end.”

Oklahoma used a 10-2 run to build a 49-38 lead with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter. OU’s edge soon hit double figures and the Pilots wouldn’t draw closer than 14 points in the final period.

The Sooners’ balanced attack was led by Taylor Robertson and Aubrey Joens, who had 14 points each. Williams scored 13 points, while Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann added 11 apiece.

Liz Scott neared a double-double with nine points and 12 rebounds.

“We got to play a really good Portland team. I think it took us a little bit, honestly. They have got great size and they have got great talent on their team,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “We came in and you could tell that we obviously respected them. Didn't know them. They didn't know us. That's one of the best parts about playing in March.

“And I'm really proud of the team basketball because it wasn't always pretty at all times and, at the same time, I thought we did a really great job of covering for each other today.”

Oklahoma won a first-round game for the 13th consecutive time with the victory. The Bruins are 7-0 in those same contests under coach Cori Close.

UCLA poses challenges for the Sooners.

“Obviously you know from a national level, their guard play is incredible and then they have got a player (Charisma Osborne) that can really stretch the floor, and you're playing on their home floor,” Baranczyk said. “So we have got to be able to just come and we've got to be able to play because they will change some things up, as well.”

UCLA beat Sacramento State behind Kiki Rice (15 points), Emily Bessoir (14) and Osborne (11 points, 12 rebounds).

Close has been impressed with the Sooners, especially their up-tempo style of play. The game plan against Sacramento State was to speed the game's tempo. Monday night will prove opposite.

"Absolute different game plan," Close said after Saturday's win. "Credit to the job that Jennie has done with that group. I think she is a superb coach. I have been preparing along the way. I have watched several films. She does an excellent job. They sort of play small ball. They are long, but they don't have a 6-5 post player that is dominant to play through.

"All of them are versatile. Obviously, they shoot the 3. It is going to be so important that we limit their transition points, limit 3s and that we control possessions on the defensive end."

Taking care of the basketball will be important for the Sooners.

OU has 16 turnovers against the Pilots, which were exchanged for 15 points. Against a potent UCLA team inside Pauley Pavilion, that cannot happen again.

“Well, when you're playing on anybody's home floor, you've got to take care of the basketball,” Baranczyk said. “Doesn't matter when it is, and it can't turn into points and so for us, and especially against such a great team, and in the NCAA Tournament.”

Saturday’s margin of victory is the highest in an NCAA Tournament game since a 111-84 victory over Quinnipac in 2015. The Sooners (26-6) now has their highest win total since the 2009-10 squad went 27-11 and advanced to the Final Four.

OKLAHOMA 85, PORTLAND 63

Portland;21;13;13;16;—;63

Oklahoma;27;12;24;22;—;85

PORTLAND (23-9): Cochrane 5-8 2-2 12, Fowler 5-13 7-9 18, Burnham 2-12 3-4 8, Meek 1-3 0-0 2, Shearer 5-11 1-2 12, Frawley 1-3 0-0 2, Kaitu'u 2-7 1-2 5, Lenzie 1-2 0-0 2, Samia 0-0 0-0 0, Bruno 1-2 0-0 2, Bucher 0-0 0-0 0, Condron 0-0 0-0 0, Strelein 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-61 14-19 63

OKLAHOMA (26-6): Liz Scott 3-9 3-7 9, Llanusa 3-10 4-4 11, Robertson 4-5 3-4 14, Tot 4-7 0-0 8, Williams 5-14 3-3 13, Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Culliton 0-3 0-0 0, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Joens 4-9 4-4 14, Reyna Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 2-3 0-0 5, Vann 4-7 2-2 11, Svoboda 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-70 19-24 85

3-Point Goals: Portland 3-19 (Fowler 1-3, Burnham 1-5, Meek 0-2, Shearer 1-4, Frawley 0-2, Kaitu'u 0-2, Lenzie 0-1), Oklahoma 8-22 (Llanusa 1-6, Robertson 3-3, Tot 0-2, Williams 0-2, Joens 2-5, Tucker 1-2, Vann 1-2). Assists: Portland 12 (Burnham 3, Fowler 3, Meek 3), Oklahoma 20 (Tucker 5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Portland 31 (Fowler 7), Oklahoma 47 (L.Scott 12). Total Fouls: Portland 25, Oklahoma 18. Technical Fouls: Portland Team 1.