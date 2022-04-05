OU's 32-0 record means everything is perfect. Or is it? Patty Gasso targets Sooners' improvement need

NORMAN — Playing schools with close proximity to Oklahoma is convenient for mid-week games.

On Wednesday, the Sooners will welcome Tulsa to Marita Hynes Field. It will be the 56th meeting between the schools.

The nonconference contest is one that OU coach Patty Gasso would like to continue and includes a planned trip to play in Tulsa in 2023.

“Definitely. I think COVID and their scheduling last year didn’t allow some things to happen for them, but we want to continue our yearly exchange,” Gasso said on Tuesday. “So you’ll see us going there. That’s the plan in our minds. From this end, we definitely want to keep that relationship going.”

The teams were scheduled to play in Tulsa during the 2020 season, but all games were erased by the global pandemic. Wednesday’s contest will be the first between the teams since 2019.

Gasso’s 30-minute meeting with reporters showed the balance she looks for to maintain steady improvement with an unbeaten record while also making sure the game doesn’t become a job for the players.

From the outside, everything seems perfect. The top-ranked Sooners carry a 32-0 record into Tuesday's game and have been dominant with 26 games ending early in run-rule fashion.

But Gasso turned serious — even while her support staff set up an obstacle course on the diamond, more on that fun in a bit — when asked what parts of OU’s game needed help.

“The one thing that’s just driving me crazy is defense. And defense has always been my favorite part of the game,” Gasso said. “Because I do truly believe when you look at championships, you can go back and see a big play on defense that changed the whole dynamic of the game.”

Gasso questioned the squad's dependence on a dominant pitching staff that leads the nation with a 0.67 ERA. Maybe that’s why OU is sloppy, nervous or maybe even not prepared?

The problems have been throws, she said, while mentioning the 23 errors by her team.

“(The throws) are so much more avoidable because you are in so much more control of how to throw the ball versus how the ball might bounce off the dirt,” Gasso said. “That is where I’m just kind of surprised when looking back at it. We have about a third of those throwing from the outfield and the majority from the infield.

“So we’re going to be working more on that. I’m very determined to make sure this is fixed the best that I can.”

During last year’s national championship run, the Sooners had only 25 errors through 60 games, compared to 23 through 32 games this year.

There’s no doubt Gasso will put the team through work to improve that statistic.

But she also wants the players to enjoy the game they’ve played all of their lives and the teammates surrounding them as they enter the final two months of the season.

She was in the press box overlooking as her staff started putting out cones and medicine balls to begin the Tuesday workout.

“There are all kind of things that are laid out here just to try to energize them in different ways,” Gasso said. “I don’t want softball to be boring. I don’t want it just taken for granted. I don’t want them to come out here and said ‘OK, another practice.’ I want them to be excited for practice and excited for things.

“Sometimes I’m wondering if there’s so much out there that’s weighing them down and exhausting that softball is just another game to them. If that is what we’re doing, then we’re going to have some problems.

“That’s what we’re trying to do to just to spice things up on them a little bit and hoping that can help.”

