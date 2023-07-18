Oklahoma continues to make the wide receiver position a priority for the 2024 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, Zion Ragins chose to give a verbal pledge to play for the Sooners over Florida State and his home state of Georgia. The four-state receiver plays at Gray (Ga.) Jones County High School.

Ragins is the fifth wide receiver to commit to OU in the 2024 class, joining Ivan Carreon, KJ Daniels, Dozie Ezukanma and Zion Kearney.

Ragins (5-9, 170) was another target of first-year wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.

Oklahoma has now had eight of its 14 commitments attached since June. According to On3’s composite recruiting rankings, the Sooners ranked No. 15 nationally.

