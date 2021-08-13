OU's 2023 recruiting class - ranked No. 1 nationally - continues to haul in talent

Joshua Bates, an offensive lineman from Durango (Colo.) High School, announced his pledge to join Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class.

Bates (6-3, 280) announced his decision via social media on Friday afternoon. He also held offers from Colorado, Colorado State, Michigan State, Oregon and USC.

Bates becomes the fifth player to join the Sooners’ 2023 class, which currently ranks No. 1 nationally according to Rivals.

Bates played center at Durango last season. He was a second-team all-state selection after registering 68 pancake blocks in eight games.

Justin Bates, Joshua’s father, was an All-Big 12 selection in 2002 while playing at Colorado. The offensive tackle was a member of the Buffaloes’ 2001 Big 12 championship team.

OU’s 2023 class includes verbal pledges from five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson as well as wide receiver Makai Lemon, running back Treyaun Webb and Luke Hasz, a tight end from Bixby.

