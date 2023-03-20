NORMAN — Imagine being a first-time homeowner with deep pockets drawing up your own plans for a dream castle.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables excitedly spoke on Monday about the OU Board of Regents approval for a construction manager to plan a $175 million project for a football facility.

It’s not just the luxurious building that will catch the eyes of fans and recruits alike, Venables said. It’s also the convenience that will allow efficient workouts when all practice time limited by the NCAA is strictly adhered.

“Everything matters, first and foremost. A facility for many people is where you train and become a great football player, but to me ... all these kids are going away from home for the first time,” Venables said. “For me, I want a home. I want a home that's efficient, a home that's connected. Efficiency is a very important thing. You get eight hours in the out of season, you get 20 hours during the season and just like that, it goes by quick.

“This is the only program in all of college football in the top 10 that the football facility isn't connected to the indoor facility.”

Imagine a fall thunderstorm that comes out of nowhere. Right now, 100-plus players will have to shuffle from the stadium to the current Everest Training Center. It’s not a long walk, but minutes ticking from the 20-hour clock can make a big difference during a game week.

“The weather gets pretty crazy around here and at the drop of a hat, you've got to leave the practice field because of lighting or whatever's getting ready to happen from a weather standpoint and you either are able to finish practice by going to the indoor or practice is canceled,” Venables said.

Make no mistake. Recruiting plays a huge role in the new building, which coincides with the program’s 2024 transition to the Southeastern Conference.

“There is a recruiting aspect to everything. Some people say 'Oh the facilities don't matter.’ Says who? This is where they're going to live. They're going to spend a lot of time (there),” Venables said. “These guys are going to travel past a lot of places where we're recruiting. A lot of great places. So you want to create an environment and have something to showcase that's the best in college football, whether that's the strength and conditioning, the elite recovery, nutrition centers, a dining facility where you build a lot of relationships.

“We want to create an environment where they can have fun and they can connect and so there are things that go along with that. Not only do they want to come and they want to see it, but they want to stay and they want to be a part of it. And so finding a facility that can also be a communal place from a family standpoint is a big part of it too. These families share in the ups and the downs and the highs and the lows of these kids.”

Imagine being a parent trying to help your son make a college decision. There’s often so many options weighed that a football facility could be a turning point.

Venables is aware of that.

“These moms care about all the players that her sons are friends with. These dads care about the kind of young men that they bring home with them and so we want to create a place here too that when they do come on game day that they have this amazing place to share in the journey together as well,” Venables said.

“I think it's one thing to promote yourself as family then you walk in and it's really cold. Nobody talks to anybody and there's nowhere for these guys ... it's a maze, it's not a home. And so you know all of that matters. Just like if you're out house shopping and you have a real choppy layout, as opposed to an open floor plan.

“There's a reason that most people like that open floor plan and it's because you want to have the ability to connect organically. So there's a lot to that. And again, the physical development piece. That's a very real thing. But it goes beyond just that. And right now, what we want is the most efficient facility in all of college football."