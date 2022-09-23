'Our chance to honor the first family of Oklahoma football': Selmon brothers statue a long time coming

NORMAN — Once upon a time, the Selmons took a road trip.

In the early 1960s, trips like these didn’t come often for any of the six sons, three daughters and two parents who lived inside the 800-square-foot house on the 40-acre farm in Eufaula. In fact, for Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy Selmon — three of the finest players to ever come through the football program at the University of Oklahoma — the four-hour drive to Wichita, Kansas, marked one of the first trips they ever took out of the state.

On this particular morning, the traveling party rolled away from the farmhouse around 2:30 a.m. Up front sat Jessie Selmon, the boy’s mother, alongside a Selmon sister and her husband. In the backseat, 6-year old Dewey fell asleep before the car even left the dirt road. Lucious, about 9 at the time, staved off the early morning drowsiness as long as he could.

“Lee Roy said, ‘I ain’t never going to sleep. I’m going to stay awake the whole trip,'” Lucious recalled to the Tulsa World this week.

Some 175 miles into the trek, the car stopped in Ponca City. The youngest Selmon sons spilled out of the backseat. In front of them stood the Pioneer Woman, a 17-foot-tall, 12,000-pound statue of a mother leading her son with one hand, holding a Bible in the other.

Erected in 1930, the figure — according to the Oklahoma Historical Society — was meant to represent “a young woman of sturdy beauty and dignity whose eyes are fixed on the far southwestern horizon.”

Jessie Selmon was intent on her boys seeing the Pioneer Woman that morning. Upon arrival, the sons were transfixed.

“Mom was telling us it was a pretty statue and everything,” Lucious said. “It’s a lady walking, holding hands with a child. I don’t know why — it just grabbed our attention.”

Eight decades later, a little after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jessie’s sons will get a statue of their own, this one sculpted by an artist in New Jersey, to reside just outside Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. This week, as Lucious wrapped his head around the imminent unveiling, his mind returned to his mother and the visit to the Pioneer Woman in Ponca City.

“Just imagine a statue of her three boys that had their name on it,” Lucious said. “It would be completely overwhelming to her. I could just see Mom beaming with joy.”

The Selmon brothers are about to join an exclusive club; only a handful of former Sooners are enshrined on campus the way Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy soon will be after this weekend.

Six Heisman Trophy winners. Four legendary coaches. And now, the Selmons, together as a trio of bronze figures, positioned side-by-side off the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium, Dewey on the left, Lucious in the middle and Lee Roy on the right — the same alignment in which they made history in 1973.

Along with Dewey and Lucious, OU president Joseph Harroz, athletic director Joe Castiglione and former coach Barry Switzer will speak during a ceremony prior to the Sooners’ 7 p.m. kick with Kansas State. Lee Roy, who died following a stroke in 2011, will be represented by family members. All told, a conservative count of friends and family expected to attend sits around 130, from as close as Norman to as far away as Trinidad and Tobago.

For those who have known the Selmons longest, this weekend has been a long time coming.

“I’ve been promoting and wanting this for two decades,” Switzer said this week. “It’s not just for Oklahoma. It’s for college football.”

Explained by J.C. Watts, a Sooners quarterback from 1978-80 who followed the brothers to Norman from Eufaula: “This is our chance to honor the first family of Oklahoma football. I would challenge any football expert, any football connoisseur to point to a family that’s made a bigger impact on a university and college football than Lee Roy, Dewey and Lucious. That's just a fact.”

'Three stooges from Eufaula'

For Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy, the 6,000-pound statue and its place at the corner of Jenkins Avenue and Brooks Street was earned through a storied run in Norman from 1971-75.

Together over those years, the brothers combined for 96 starts and 915 tackles, five All-America selections, four Big 8 championships, and national titles in 1974 and 1975. When a Selmon was on the roster, the Sooners went 54-3-1. And in the fall of 1973, they secured their singular place in history, when the Selmons became the first trio of brothers in college football history to start together, lining up across the Sooners’ defensive line.

“What they accomplished — what they did — it had never happened before and it hasn’t happened since,” Switzer said.

But the Selmons lasting legacy is defined as much by the numbers and accolades they amassed on the field in the early 1970s as it is the course each carved after their playing days in Norman ended.

“Someday you will open Webster's dictionary and look up the word humility and the definition will say ‘anybody named Selmon’" Watts said.

“I’ve met three people in my life who if you didn't know who they were, you would never know who they were. George Herbert Walker Bush. Billy Graham. And Lee Roy Selmon. All three superstars in their own right. But you would never know it if it was left up to them to have to tell their story.”

Zac Selmon, Dewey’s son, works as a deputy athletic director at OU. He remembers what it was like to grow up a Selmon.

For starters, it meant a focus on faith and academics; in one of the most accomplished athletic families in the state, Zac had cousins who were held out of sports for fear the activities might take away from school. Being a Selmon also meant a lot of handshakes and required plenty of patience.

“Lee Roy is arguably the best player to ever put on the uniform at Oklahoma. His brothers were big, too. But you never saw them turn somebody away,” Zac said. “You never saw them be too good to do something. And I think that's what really stuck out for me. Sometimes it was like, ‘Dad, you gotta quit talking to all these people.' We were always two hours late for lunch."

"They were always still the three stooges from Eufaula," Zac continued. "My dad still doesn't have an air conditioner in his truck — it reminds him of the farm. No matter the success they had, they never changed. Something special happened on the 40-acre farm they grew up on.”

Football fortunes

Eleven months after Dewey became the eighth Selmon child, Lee Roy followed as the ninth, and the foundation for future OU dominance was laid.

Money was short that year. The crops were bad. The family couldn't afford to go to the hospital. So instead, Lee Roy was born in the front bedroom of the farmhouse.

"If that doesn’t happen, there’s no three Selmons," Dewey explained by phone this week.

On the plot of land in McIntosh County, the Selmon boys grew up around mules, cows and chickens and learned hard work. When the brothers got themselves into trouble, Jessie sent them outside.

"She'd have them break a stick off a tree so she could give them whippins," Zac remembers hearing growing up. "It doesn't feel like so long ago, but they were still riding a horse and buggy to church. First time they got to eat was when they got recruited by Oklahoma.”

In Eufaula, the Selmons football fortunes — and in turn, the Sooners' fortunes — turned on a landmark decision from the United States Supreme Court. It took Eufaula's schools nearly a decade to integrate after Brown v. Board of Education was settled in 1954. The slow change lined up perfectly for the youngest Selmon brothers, all of whom would play for coach Paul Bell at Eufaula High School.

Watts remembers begging to feel Lucious' biceps when the oldest of the three Selmons came to take his sister on a date and watching Dewey and Lee Roy run the Split-T offense. Before the trio came to Norman and starred on defense, Watts was enamored by what they could do on offense.

“It was not abnormal to see a Selmon running a 60-, 70-yard touchdown," he said. "Sometimes we’d have these little 150-pound defensive backs hanging on his stiff arm for the last 30 yards. I'm not so sure we at Eufaula, those of us who got to see them play in high school, I'm not so sure we understood what we had — what we were seeing."

‘Don’t worry about that, Wash. We got this’

There's a number of ways to illustrate the dominance OU's defense held when it featured not one, not two but three Selmons up front.

Switzer, who named each one of the three Selmons captain with the Sooners, leans on what the pros thought of them.

Lee Roy, he points out, was the first overall pick in the 1976 NFL Draft and later entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dewey spent seven years with him in the NFL. And Lucious had a stint at the professional level, too.

Watts remembers the day in the 1973 when the Sooners — with the Selmons playing across the line — stumped Nebraska and held the Huskers without a snap in OU territory in a performance that produced a famous line from defensive coordinator Larry Lacewell.

"I didn't invent the three-man rush," Lacewell explained afterward. "Mrs. Selmon did."

Joe Washington, the two-time All-American running back, tells this story to explain the strength of those defenses:

“Running the wishbone, we threw the ball down on the ground a whole bunch of times. Fumbling from a hit or mishandling the ball. Things of that particular sort. So our defense was out on the field quite a bit.

“I recall one time they got a turnover for us. They hop off the field. We head onto the field and we promptly turn the football back over. Coming off the field at that point, we’re a little dejected and Lee Roy told me, he said, ‘Don’t worry about that, Wash. We got this.’ And they did! That’s what they brought to that football team.”

Lucious and Dewey, for their part, remember the fear those defenses brought to opposing teams. Switzer recalls something similar.

“We had a good joke back then: (legendary Texas coach) Darrell Royal resigned and quit coaching when he heard Mrs. Selmon was pregnant with triplets," he said.

'You don’t do something like this by yourself'

All of that, and more, got the Selmons to this weekend; to the statue that will immortalize them in Norman. Present in the minds of both Lucious and Dewey throughout the festivities, they both expect, will be their parents and their brother Lee Roy.

Lucious Sr. and his wife Jessie savored every moment of the journey their sons took them on after they left for Norman. This weekend is the kind they would have loved.

"They were thankful for what they were given," Dewey said. "My mom would be sitting there with smile and clap her hands. She would probably cry, too.”

"I can just see the smile on my dad's face," Lucious said. "He was a quiet man, but very supportive."

As for Lee Roy, Dewey is certain his youngest brother would have shown up with a handkerchief in his pocket and a whole lot of gratitude. He would have been moved by the love he felt and the support of former coaches, teammates and fans. And at the end of it all, after the crowd thinned, Dewey knows Lee Roy would have hung back.

"He would sit by himself and there he would cry," Dewey said. "He would cry tears of joy just because you were there to be with him and he loved you.”

While Lucious' mind jumped to the past this week, back to the Pioneer Woman, Dewey recently visited the then-vacant site of their statue and thought of the future and to what visitors might see in a year, a decade or a century.

"I just hope every person who sees that statue, they’ll see the Selmon brothers — yes — but I hope they see the real picture," Dewey said. "See the coaches. The fans. The other players. The tradition. If you look hard enough, you’ll see the blessings. You think of where you come from and the people who gave you opportunities ... you don’t do something like this by yourself.

"I hope they see all that. If you don’t, you miss it.”