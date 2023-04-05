NORMAN — University of Oklahoma head wrestling coach Lou Rosselli has resigned, the school announced Wednesday.

Rosselli, who was hired at OU in 2016, led the Sooners to a 56-49 dual record in his seven seasons. His wrestlers earned 48 NCAA qualifications and four All-America honors. His 2020-21 team won the program's first Big 12 title since 2002 and finished 24th at the NCAA Championships, the best performance of his tenure.

"Lou has invested a great deal into our wrestling program these past seven years, and we're so grateful for the impact he's made on our student-athletes," said OU athletic director Joe Castiglione in a press release. "We sincerely appreciate his service to the university and wish him all the best. As we move forward, we will continue to position our wrestling program to compete at the highest level."

The Sooners went 9-8 this past season, including a fourth-place finish at the Big 12 Tournament. At the NCAA Tournament, OU had five wrestlers who qualified, each getting eliminated in the second and third rounds.

Castiglione said the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I had from Joe C. to lead this program," said Rosselli in a press release. "While I had hoped to have accomplished more, I'm optimistic about the future of Oklahoma wrestling."