OU women's Robertson named Big 12 Player of the Week

After a record-breaking week where she led Oklahoma to a come-from-behind win over Utah, OU women's basketball guard Taylor Robertson was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Robertson, who became Oklahoma's all-time 3-point leader in the win over Utah, becomes the second Sooner to earn the Big 12's weekly accolade this season, joining Ana Llanusa (Dec. 6). It's Robertson's fourth Big 12 Player of the Week honor of her career.

The senior from McPherson, Kansas, scored 19 points in the Sooners' lone win of the week, pushing their record to 10-1. Robertson connected on five of her 10 shots, including four 3-pointers, with her final trey breaking Aaryn Ellenberg's school record of 376 career 3-pointers. She also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win.