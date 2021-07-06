OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb named 2020-21 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

Oklahoma gymnast Anastasia Webb was named 2020-21 Big 12 Female Athlete of the year on Tuesday.

The 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 of the @Big12Conference. Congrats, @AWebb_ on being named the 2021 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year! ➡️ https://t.co/KBwnRgOIRh pic.twitter.com/Q82m6exGhe — Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) July 6, 2021

It's the second time in as many years an OU gymnast has garnered the award. Former Sooners standout Maggie Nichols, who was a graduate assistant for Oklahoma during the 2021 season, took home the honors for 2019-20 and 2017-18. Nichols and Webb are the only gymnasts from any school to collect the conference's highest honor.