OU women's basketball team defeats Texas State

Using just six players, the Oklahoma women's basketball team knocked off Texas State 52-40 Sunday afternoon at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

According to the OU athletics website, the Sooners were down to six available players due to COVID-19 contact tracing efforts within the program. Still, OU (1-3) was able to pick up its first win of the season.

Former Holland Hall standout Gabby Gregory led OU with 16 points. Nevaeh Tot added 12 points and Skylar Vann had 11. Gregory also had nine rebounds, one short of the team-high 10 from Heavenly Greer.

Tot, Vann and Taylor Robertson played all 40 minutes, and Gregory played 37.

Texas State (1-2) led 11-9 after one quarter, but the Sooners took a 21-18 lead by halftime, then used a 13-0 run to lead 40-28 after three quarters.

Texas State's Da'Nasia Hood scored a game-high 18 points.

The Sooners are home again at 7 p.m. Tuesday to face Bedlam rival Oklahoma State.