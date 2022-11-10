OU women's basketball: Sooners host morning tip against SMU

SMU at No. 15 Oklahoma

10:30 a.m. Friday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

Records: SMU 1-0, Oklahoma 1-0

Three storylines

• Road to 2,000: Super senior Taylor Robertson is only 15 points from crossing the 2,000-point mark in her career. She would be just the seventh OU player to hit that milestone. Robertson scored 19 points against SMU last season.

• Guided by veterans: Oklahoma has a roster that has combined to play more than 700 career games, led by Robertson (118), Madi Williams (114) and Ana Llanusa (83).

• Know the foe: SMU defeated visiting Alabama State 76-39 in its season opener. The Mustangs were led by Norman High School graduate Chantae Embry, who had 16 points and nine rebounds. SMU has lost the past five games against the Sooners.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World