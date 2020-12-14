OU women's basketball: Sooners entertain Cowgirls in round one of Bedlam

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
7 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Fox Sports Oklahoma
Oklahoma State (3-2, 0-0 Big 12)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Asberry;5-5;15.6;3.0*
G;Fields;5-9;8.4;4.2
G;Keys;5-7;7.4;2.2
F;Reeves;6-5;6.4;5.8
F;Mack;6-4;14.6;10.6
*assists per game
Oklahoma (1-3, 0-1)
;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.
G;Tot;5-3;10.0;2.8
G;Gregory;6-0;17.3;5.0
G;Robertson;5-7;8.8;3.8
F;Scott;6-2;7.3;4.5
F;Vann;6-0;9.0;6.0
Notes: The Bedlam schools will meet for the 107th time with the Sooners owning a 63-43 series lead. … Oklahoma will only have six players available for the third consecutive game because of contact tracing and COVID-19. … OU is coming off its first win of the season, a 52-40 triumph over Texas State. … Gabby Gregory ranks sixth in the Big 12 in scoring (17.3 ppg). … OSU has won four of the past six games between the rivals. … The Cowgirls are coming off a 69-62 loss to visiting Tulsa. … OSU’s Natasha Mack has 17 blocked shots this season, which is tied for the nation’s best.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
