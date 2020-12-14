 Skip to main content
OU women's basketball: Sooners entertain Cowgirls in round one of Bedlam

Bedlam meets early this season in Norman

Oklahoma’s Sherri Coale will lead the Sooners into Tuesday's Bedlam game against Oklahoma State.

 TULSA WORLD FILE

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

7 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Fox Sports Oklahoma

Oklahoma State (3-2, 0-0 Big 12)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Asberry;5-5;15.6;3.0*

G;Fields;5-9;8.4;4.2

G;Keys;5-7;7.4;2.2

F;Reeves;6-5;6.4;5.8

F;Mack;6-4;14.6;10.6

*assists per game

Oklahoma (1-3, 0-1)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Tot;5-3;10.0;2.8

G;Gregory;6-0;17.3;5.0

G;Robertson;5-7;8.8;3.8

F;Scott;6-2;7.3;4.5

F;Vann;6-0;9.0;6.0

Notes: The Bedlam schools will meet for the 107th time with the Sooners owning a 63-43 series lead. … Oklahoma will only have six players available for the third consecutive game because of contact tracing and COVID-19. … OU is coming off its first win of the season, a 52-40 triumph over Texas State. … Gabby Gregory ranks sixth in the Big 12 in scoring (17.3 ppg). … OSU has won four of the past six games between the rivals. … The Cowgirls are coming off a 69-62 loss to visiting Tulsa. … OSU’s Natasha Mack has 17 blocked shots this season, which is tied for the nation’s best.

-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Tags

