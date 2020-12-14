OU women's basketball: Sooners entertain Cowgirls in round one of Bedlam

Notes: The Bedlam schools will meet for the 107th time with the Sooners owning a 63-43 series lead. … Oklahoma will only have six players available for the third consecutive game because of contact tracing and COVID-19. … OU is coming off its first win of the season, a 52-40 triumph over Texas State. … Gabby Gregory ranks sixth in the Big 12 in scoring (17.3 ppg). … OSU has won four of the past six games between the rivals. … The Cowgirls are coming off a 69-62 loss to visiting Tulsa. … OSU’s Natasha Mack has 17 blocked shots this season, which is tied for the nation’s best.