OU women's basketball: Sooners enter year two of Baranczyk era with high expectations

The Jennie Baranczyk era began with many questions at this point last year.

Entering Baranczyk’s second season, those queries have turned into high expectations.

The Sooners are No. 15 in the Associated Press poll entering Monday’s 4 p.m. season opener against visiting Oral Roberts.

Coach: Jennie Baranczyk, second year, 217-105 in 12th season as head coach.

2021-22 record: 25-9

2021-22 finish: Reached second round of NCAA Tournament

Preseason Big 12 poll: the Sooners were picked to finish third in the Big 12 by the league’s coaches

Key Returners: Fifth-year senior Madi Williams (18.0 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Fifth-year senior Taylor Robertson (17.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.2 apg), Fifth-year senior Ana Llanusa (17.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg in 2020-21).

Key Newcomers: Iowa State transfer Aubrey Joens (6.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg), freshman Kiersten Johnson (7.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg).

Three storylines

• High expectations

Oklahoma returned to national prestige with last year’s 25-win campaign, which included strong play in Big 12 play. The No. 15 Sooners are in the AP preseason poll for the first time in five years.

• Veteran leadership

Taylor Robertson (118 games), Madi Williams (114) and Ana Llanusa (83) leads a roster that’s combined to play more than 700 career games. OU returns all five starters from last year’s NCAA Tournament team.

• Not a typical Joens

Junior guard Aubrey Joens transferred from Iowa State during the off-season. She appeared in 34 games last season for the current Big 12 favorites. She connected on seven 3-pointers against Penn State to finish with 21 points and 11 rebounds in one of her three double-doubles.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World