OU women's basketball signing list includes five-star guard from Iowa

Oklahoma signed five-star guard Sahara Williams to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon.

Williams was joined by Tuttle High School’s Landry Allen, a 6-3 center considered the No. 2 prospect in the state of Oklahoma.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Sahara and Landry to our basketball family," Baranczyk said in statement. "They're both amazing and will fit in perfectly with what we're building here in Norman."

Williams (5-10) is from Waterloo, Iowa. She’s considered the No. 5 guard in the country per ESPN and averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists at Waterloo High School last season.

"Sahara may be one of the best two-way players in the country," Baranczyk said. "She has an incredible desire to compete on every possession. That intangible has allowed her to lead her team to the Iowa state tournament three times.”

Allen (6-3) is rated as the No. 10 center nationally by ESPN. She averaged 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game at Tuttle last year.

"Landry is 'Sooner Born, Sooner Bred,'" Baranczyk said. "It will always be a goal of ours to keep the best players in the Sooner State here at home. Landry has won a state championship here in Oklahoma and has won many championships including a national championship with Southwest Elite (AAU).

“She has great length and athleticism with incredible hands and great footwork. We love the way she can run the floor and her passing ability. We are so excited that Landry is now officially a Sooner."