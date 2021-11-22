OU women's basketball: Robertson reaches 1,500 career points in win over Minnesota

Taylor Robertson scored her 1,500th career point and led Oklahoma in scoring for the third straight night, powering OU past Minnesota 88-69 in the final game of the Women's Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Robertson had a game-high 19 points as the Sooners improved to 5-1. Ana Llanusa added 17 points, Skyler Vann had 15 and Madi Williams had a double-double for OU with 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Sooners are off to their best start since the 2016-17 season.
"I'm so proud of this team and what we accomplished this week," first-year OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said in a news release. "I think what we learned this week is that whenever we play our game and play for each other, we are a really, really good basketball team."
Oklahoma's next game is Nov. 30 at SMU.
OU 88, MINNESOTA 69
OKLAHOMA (5-1): Lampkin 1-2 2-4 4, Llanusa 6-16 2-2 17, Robertson 6-12 2-2 19, Washington 3-8 0-1 6, Williams 5-14 1-2 12, Scott 2-4 0-0 4, Tot 2-6 0-0 4, Tucker 2-4 0-0 5, Vann 7-10 0-0 15, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Svoboda 1-1 0-0 2, White 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-77 7-11 88
MINNESOTA (4-3): Sissoko 2-7 1-2 5, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 5-12 6-10 18, Scalia 2-8 0-0 4, Winters 6-13 4-4 18, Bagwell-Katalinich 1-2 0-0 2, Cumming 1-1 0-0 3, Hubbard 3-8 2-2 11, Smith 0-2 1-2 1, Czinano 0-0 0-0 0, Micheaux 2-3 1-2 5, Strande 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-57 15-22 69
Oklahoma;27;14;19;28;—;88
Minnesota;14;16;19;20;—;69
3-Point Goals: OU 11-29 (Llanusa 3-10, Robertson 5-11, Washington 0-1, Williams 1-2, Tot 0-2, Tucker 1-1, Vann 1-2), UM 8-19 (Sissoko 0-1, Powell 2-2, Scalia 0-3, Winters 2-6, Cumming 1-1, Hubbard 3-6). Assists: OU 22 (Washington 8), UM 11 (Powell 4). Fouled Out: UM, Sissoko. Rebounds: OU 51 (Team 4-7), UM 31 (Helgren 2-6). Total Fouls: OU 16, UM 17. Technical Fouls: None. A: 267.