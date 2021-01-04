OU women's basketball: Madi Williams named Big 12 player of the week

Madi Wiliams scored a school-record 45 points against West Virginia on Saturday which helped vault her to being named the Big 12 player of the week, the league announced on Monday.
Williams’ scoring output eclipsed former OU great Courtney Paris, who now serves on the Sooners’ coaching staff. Paris scored 43 points in a 2006 game.
Williams’ 45 points are the most by a Division I women’s basketball player this season. She connected on 17-of-30 shots, including three 3-pointers, in the 90-72 loss to West Virginia. Her previous career high was 26 points.
Williams, a 6-foot junior guard/forward, also scored 19 points in an earlier 107-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Oklahoma plays at Texas Tech on Wednesday. Game time is 6 p.m.