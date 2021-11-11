OU women's basketball home opener highlighted with morning matinee

Arkansas State at Oklahoma
10:30 a.m. Friday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
TV: BSOK
Records: Arkansas State 1-0, Oklahoma 1-0
Three storylines
Brunch with Baranczyk: It’s a morning matinee that is expected to draw a number of elementary school-aged children. It will be the home opener for OU, which is coming off an impressive 73-71 win over South Dakota on Tuesday night.
Welcome back Ana: Ana Llanusa shined in her first game back after missing all of last season. The senior scored a team-high 19 points. Her return, combined with Madi Williams (19 points) and Taylor Robertson (17) could make the Sooners tough to defend.
Defensively speaking: Arkansas State was voted 10th in the 12-team Sun Belt Conference’s preseason poll. The Red Wolves beat Central Baptist College 83-52 in their opener. OU must guard the 3-point line against ASU. The team attempted 44 3-pointers in their first game.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
