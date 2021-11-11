 Skip to main content
OU women's basketball home opener highlighted with morning matinee
OU women's basketball

OU women's basketball home opener highlighted with morning matinee

Jennie110921 (copy)

New head coach Jennie Baranczyk led the Sooners to a 73-71 season-opening win over South Dakota on Tuesday in Vermillion, South Dakota.

 Zach James, Sioux City Journal

Arkansas State at Oklahoma

10:30 a.m. Friday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

TV: BSOK

Records: Arkansas State 1-0, Oklahoma 1-0

Three storylines

Brunch with Baranczyk: It’s a morning matinee that is expected to draw a number of elementary school-aged children. It will be the home opener for OU, which is coming off an impressive 73-71 win over South Dakota on Tuesday night.

Welcome back Ana: Ana Llanusa shined in her first game back after missing all of last season. The senior scored a team-high 19 points. Her return, combined with Madi Williams (19 points) and Taylor Robertson (17) could make the Sooners tough to defend.

Defensively speaking: Arkansas State was voted 10th in the 12-team Sun Belt Conference’s preseason poll. The Red Wolves beat Central Baptist College 83-52 in their opener. OU must guard the 3-point line against ASU. The team attempted 44 3-pointers in their first game.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

