OU women top Texas Tech for ninth straight win
Women: Oklahoma 97, Texas Tech 91

OU women top Texas Tech for ninth straight win

  • Updated
The Oklahoma women's basketball team pushed its winning streak to nine Sunday with a 97-91 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, the Big 12 opener for both teams.

Four players scored in double figures for OU (12-1, 1-0), led by Madi Williams with 24 points. Skylar Vann had 19 points, Taylor Robertson added 17 and Kelbie Washington had 10.

The Sooners were 13-for-33 (39.4%) from 3-point range, with Williams making 4 of 5 from distance.

OU led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, before Texas Tech (xxxxx) chipped away at the deficit. The Red Raiders got as close as 11 before the Sooners pushed the lead back to 20 at 92-72 with 3:02 left to play. Texas  Tech closed the game on a 19-5 run.

"We played well today against a really good Texas Tech team," OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said in a news release after her first Big 12 win. "Both teams were pretty much as full and healthy as they can get and we knew they'd be very, very good and they were. I'm just really proud of how we started and felt that we had great runs in the second half. We have to finish a little bit better, but it was definitely fun for us today."

OKLAHOMA 97, TEXAS TECH 91

OKLAHOMA (12-1): Scott 3-6 2-2 8, Robertson 6-11 3-3 17, Tucker 3-7 0-0 8, Washington 3-8 3-4 10, Williams 7-12 6-8 24, Lampkin 1-2 0-0 2, Gregory 0-3 0-0 0, Tot 3-6 2-3 9, Vann 8-15 0-0 19, Svoboda 0-3 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-73 16-20 97

TEXAS TECH (7-5): Embry 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 10-12 5-8 25, Gray 9-18 3-5 21, Scott 4-7 1-3 10, Veitenheimer 1-5 0-0 3, Gerlich 2-5 2-2 8, Faye 0-4 0-0 0, Tofaeono 3-3 3-4 9, Hightower 3-11 0-0 8, McKinney 2-4 0-0 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-70 14-22 91

Oklahoma;29;17;26;25;—;97

Texas Tech;17;24;21;29;—;91

3-Point Goals: OU 13-33 (Robertson 2-6, Tucker 2-5, Washington 1-3, Williams 4-5, Gregory 0-3, Tot 1-4, Vann 3-7), TT 7-21 (Gray 0-1, Scott 1-3, Veitenheimer 1-3, Gerlich 2-4, Hightower 2-8, McKinney 1-2). Assists: OU 22 (Washington 7), TT 21 (Gray 5). Fouled Out: OU, Williams. Rebounds: OU 37 (Team 4-6), TT 38 (Thomas 6-9). Total Fouls: OU 22, TT 18. Technical Fouls: None. A: 4,792.

