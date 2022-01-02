OU women top Texas Tech for ninth straight win

OU led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter, before Texas Tech (xxxxx) chipped away at the deficit. The Red Raiders got as close as 11 before the Sooners pushed the lead back to 20 at 92-72 with 3:02 left to play. Texas Tech closed the game on a 19-5 run.

"We played well today against a really good Texas Tech team," OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said in a news release after her first Big 12 win. "Both teams were pretty much as full and healthy as they can get and we knew they'd be very, very good and they were. I'm just really proud of how we started and felt that we had great runs in the second half. We have to finish a little bit better, but it was definitely fun for us today."