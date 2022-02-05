OU women take down West Virginia in double overtime

NORMAN — Madi Williams drove to the hoop and scored with nine seconds left in the second overtime to give 18th-ranked Oklahoma its 20th win this season, a 101-99 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Williams finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Robertson scored 26 points with seven 3-pointers and had the tying points at both the end of regulation and the first overtime.

Kelbie Washington added a career-high 17 points and seven assists before fouling out and Skylar Vann had 14 points for Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12), which has won four straight. The Sooners reached 20 victories for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Ari Gray scored a career-high 25 points and Kari Niblack had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-9, 4-6). Madisen Smith added 18 points and Jayla Hemingway a career-high 16. Gray fouled out in the second overtime and Niblack in the first OT.

There were 57 turnovers, 33 by the Mountaineers including 20 Oklahoma steals. Four players fouled out with Oklahoma going 24 of 35 at the line and West Virginia 17 of 21. West Virginia shot 50% to Oklahoma's 44% but the Sooners made 13 of 28 from the arc to 8 of 15 for the Mountaineers.