OU women rout Mississippi State in Big 12/SEC Challenge
Women: OU 94, Mississippi State 63

OU women rout Mississippi State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

  • Updated
Taylor Robertson scored 22 points and Ana Llanusa added 21 to lift the Oklahoma women's basketball team to a 94-63 win over Mississippi State Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Madi Williams had a double-double for OU (7-1) with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Kelbie Washington had 10 points. The Sooners led 27-21 after one quarter, but pulled away in the second, taking a 55-33 lead at halftime.

The victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge represents the largest nonconference margin over a Power Five opponent since a 39-point win over Oregon on Nov. 24, 2012. OU also extended its winning streak to four games.

"Today was such a team effort, especially defensively, and I'm just really proud of the way we played," OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said in a news release. "I thought we did such a great job playing team defense. Mississippi State has some great players and they do an incredible job of getting into the paint, but our team defense was really great tonight and it showed."

OKLAHOMA 94, MISSISSIPPI ST. 63

MISSISSIPPI ST. (6-2): Farley 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 6-17 1-2 14, Anastasia Hayes 8-14 2-4 21, Jordan 5-13 0-0 12, Taylor 2-5 0-0 5, Kohl 2-3 0-0 4, Aislynn Hayes 0-5 0-0 0, Jones 2-7 2-2 7, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Alasia Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-68 5-8 63

OKLAHOMA (7-1): Lampkin 0-1 0-0 0, Llanusa 7-15 4-4 21, Robertson 8-16 0-0 22, Washington 2-8 6-6 10, Williams 5-7 3-3 13, Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 4-6 1-2 9, Tot 0-1 1-2 1, Tucker 2-4 2-3 6, Vann 4-5 0-0 9, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Svoboda 0-1 0-0 0, White 1-1 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-65 18-21 94

Mississippi St.;21;12;15;15;—;63

Oklahoma;27;28;20;19;—;94

3-Point Goals: MSU 8-35 (Jackson 1-7, Hayes 3-7, Jordan 2-7, Taylor 1-3, Hayes 0-5, Jones 1-5, Thompson 0-1), OU 10-25 (Llanusa 3-9, Robertson 6-13, Washington 0-1, Tucker 0-1, Vann 1-1). Assists: MSU 6 (Hayes 2), OU 17 (Tot 5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: MSU 39 (Jackson 3-8), OU 40 (Vann 3-7). Total Fouls: MSU 21, OU 11. Technical Fouls: MSU Jordan 1. A: 1,400.

