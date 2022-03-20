OU women prepare for Notre Dame with trip to Sweet Sixteen on the line

NORMAN — What a difference a year makes. What a difference a week makes. What a difference a day makes.

Oklahoma worked hard to get to a .500 record last basketball season. Madi Williams and Tayler Robertson — the program’s veterans — still hadn’t had a winning record after three years.

Last week, Skylar Vann needed crutches after a semifinal loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. Her availability status was closely watched as the NCAA Tournament approached.

Late Saturday night, the Sooners celebrated their first March Madness win since 2017 when they beat IUPUI 78-72 inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk and her team discussed Monday’s 5 p.m. second-round matchup against Notre Dame. The winner will be rewarded with a Sweet Sixteen contest in Bridgeport, Connecticut against the winner of top-seeded North Carolina State vs. No. 9 seed Kansas State.

Williams and Robertson have enjoyed the ride this season, which included a national ranking for much of the latter part of the regular season; and a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which allowed hosting privileges in first- and second-round games.

“I think a couple of the roughest moments was winning eight games my freshman year, and then after that we got better as time progressed, but we just couldn't get over that hump. We couldn't get over that wall,” Williams said. “But we knew we were good. We were hanging in with some of the best teams in the nation, in the country. And we just needed to figure out how we were going to be able to finish games and come out with wins.

“Ever since last year, I guess we started to kind of see that we could hang with everybody and we could compete, even with six people. So imagine what we could do with a full roster. I think that last year helped us see that.”

Her teammate saw things similarly.

“I agree with all that. Especially late last year, that's kind of when we started to play really well together and we started to translate that into wins,” Robertson said. “And I think that kind of carried over into this year with all of the experience we had and all the new people and new staff and everything … it just, like, built over time.”

Vann joined the two seniors during Sunday’s news conference. After needing help leaving the floor after a late-game collision last weekend, she came off the bench to score 13 points Saturday night in OU’s victory against the Jaguars.

What was the past week like for her?

“After Kansas City (Big 12 Tournament), I was scared. I was really scared. I didn't really know. Doctors were like, talking to (OU athletics trainer Brittani Merrick) and I just wasn't sure what was going to happen,” Vann said.

“But over time I just felt like every day I was just getting better and better. And with Brittani, like we just did everything we could to get me to this point today.”

Less than 24 hours after defeating IUPUI, the Sooners began concentrating on Notre Dame. The Fightin’ Irish defeated UMass 89-78 on Saturday.

“We will do some things to focus on us,” Baranczyk said Sunday. “Our practice will be obviously very light today and mostly just a walk-through. We didn't get out of here until midnight last night, so we'll be pretty smart and keep them fresh for tomorrow.

“Definitely you've got to be able to prepare for them as much as you can. And the biggest thing I think, too, is trying to find the similarities in common opponents — not common opponents but in opponents that we've had. So that is nice to be able to do that.

“And again, I go back to the great conference we get to play in in the Big 12 and you see such a variety of play and styles, and I think that's what benefits you this time of year. Now is where you start to see the fruit of that.”

OU 78, IUPUI 72

Late Saturday

IUPUI (24-5): Kent 3-12 0-0 8, Williams 6-15 5-8 17, McLimore 4-13 8-8 18, Perkins 1-6 0-0 3, Wise 2-8 0-0 4, Allen 2-2 0-0 4, Andersen 2-5 0-0 4, Mortag 6-11 0-0 14, Totals 26-72 13-16 72

OKLAHOMA (25-8): Scott 2-7 2-2 6, Robertson 5-11 8-9 22, Tot 4-7 0-0 10, Tucker 0-3 0-2 0, Williams 9-14 3-5 21, Lampkin 2-7 0-0 5, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Vann 5-11 2-4 13, Washington 0-3 1-2 1, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-63 16-24 78

IUPUI;17;20;12;23;—;72

OU;18;2;18;19;—;78

3-Point Goals: IUPUI 7-33 (Kent 2-11, McLimore 2-6, Perkins 1-5, Wise 0-2, Andersen 0-3, Mortag 2-6), OU 8-23 (Scott 0-3, Robertson 4-10, Tot 2-3, Tucker 0-1, Lampkin 1-2, Vann 1-4). Assists: IUPUI 13 (Williams 6), OU 16 (Robertson 4). Fouled Out: IUPUI, Kent; OU, Scott. Rebounds: IUPUI 45 (Williams 13), OU 42 (Tot 8). Total Fouls: IUPUI 16, OU 15. Technical Fouls: None. A: 3,952.

