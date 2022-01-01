OU women look to equal win total of past two seasons in Big 12 opener against Texas Tech

Oklahoma at Texas Tech
2 p.m. Sunday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas
ESPN+
Records: Oklahoma 11-1, Texas Tech 7-4
Three storylines
Looking to continue roll: Oklahoma’s current eight-game winning streak is the program’s longest since it won 20 straight contests in the 2008-09 campaign. OU would advance to the Final Four that season. A victory Sunday would be the program’s 12th this season, which would equal the win total of the past two seasons.
Starting league play: OU opens Big 12 play with a trip to Lubbock. The Sooners have won 11 of the past 14 meetings between the teams in Lubbock.
Off the bench: Reserve forward Skylar Vann is averaging 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds off the bench for the Sooners. The sophomore from Edmond Deer Creek had a 21-point, eight-rebound performance in OU’s last win over Wichita State.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
