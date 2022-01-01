 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OU women look to equal win total of past two seasons in Big 12 opener against Texas Tech
0 Comments
editor's pick
OU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

OU women look to equal win total of past two seasons in Big 12 opener against Texas Tech

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

2 p.m. Sunday, United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas

ESPN+

Records: Oklahoma 11-1, Texas Tech 7-4

Three storylines

Looking to continue roll: Oklahoma’s current eight-game winning streak is the program’s longest since it won 20 straight contests in the 2008-09 campaign. OU would advance to the Final Four that season. A victory Sunday would be the program’s 12th this season, which would equal the win total of the past two seasons.

Starting league play: OU opens Big 12 play with a trip to Lubbock. The Sooners have won 11 of the past 14 meetings between the teams in Lubbock.

Off the bench: Reserve forward Skylar Vann is averaging 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds off the bench for the Sooners. The sophomore from Edmond Deer Creek had a 21-point, eight-rebound performance in OU’s last win over Wichita State.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

OU Sports Extra: The season ended on a positive note. Now what?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert