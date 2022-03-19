OU women hold off IUPUI, get first NCAA Tournament win since 2017

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson scored 22 points and Madi Williams added 21 to lead the Sooners to a 78-72 first-round NCAA Tournament win over IUPUI late Saturday night inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

It was OU’s first NCAA Tournament triumph since the 2017 season.

Fourth-seeded Oklahoma (25-8) will face No. 5 Notre Dame on Monday. The lone survivor from the Norman games will advance to the Sweet 16 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Sooners led 41-37 at halftime and broke open the game up with a 12-0 run midway through the third quarter.

Skylar Vann left the Big 12 Tournament on crutches last weekend after an apparent left knee injury. The Big 12’s sixth person of the year came off the bench to finish with 13 points, including seven in the first quarter.

IUPUI cut the lead to 67-63 with 3:31 remaining in regulation, but Robertson cut the momentum with a corner 3-pointer to keep the Jaguars at arm’s length. She hit free throws down the stretch to ice the game for the home team.

The Jaguars (24-7) were led by Rachel McLimore’s 18. Macee Williams’ 17 points and 13 rebounds.

