OU women fall at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. -- The Oklahoma women's basketball team dropped its first road contest of the season, falling to Georgia 93-80 in the teams' SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup Sunday.

With the loss, OU fell to 0-2 on the season while Georgia improved to 4-0.

Madi Williams led the Sooners with 21 points and added six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Freshman Nevaeh Tot poured in 14 points while dishing a team-high six assists while Gabby Gregory scored 13.

The Sooners trailed 48-42 at the half before a comeback push in the third quarter. OU pulled within three at 58-55 in the third quarter after back-to-back 3-pointers from Gregory and Tot. After a Georgia timeout, Taylor Robertson hit a 3-pointer to give the Sooners a 62-59 edge late in the third quarter.

The teams were tied at 67 at the end of the third, but Georgia outscored the Sooners 26-13 in the final quarter.