OU women beat Arkansas State in coach Jennie Baranczyk's home debut

NORMAN — Jennie Baranczyk kept her eyes focused forward, not breaking concentration even as there was a swirl of activity around her during the postgame press conference.

Baranczyk's in front of a crowd of mostly school children in the team’s annual field trip day.

But Baranczyk kept her game face on afterward, answering questions as her daughter, wearing an OU cheerleader’s outfit, danced around her and played to the camera.

For more of this story, click here.