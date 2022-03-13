 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OU women a No. 4 seed in NCAA basketball tournament, first 2 rounds in Norman

Sooners celebrate Taylor Robertson's 3-point school record (copy)

Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Tournament in Jennie Baranczyk's first season as coach. 

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

Oklahoma is a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host first- and second-round games inside the Lloyd Noble Center, it was revealed during Sunday’s selection show.

The fourth-seeded Sooners will play No. 13 IUPUI on Saturday. The times have not been released.

No. 5 Notre Dame will face No. 12 UMass in another Saturday first-round game in Norman. The two survivors will face each other on Monday.

The top 16 seeds in the 68-team field received the opportunity to host games.

It’s a big jump for the Sooners under first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk. The Sooners had not been in college basketball’s marquee event since the 2017-18 season.

It’s also the first time that Oklahoma has hosted NCAA Tournament games in a decade.

