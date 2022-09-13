OU wins over Nebraska not all happy memories for emotional Brent Venables

NORMAN — Brent Venables paused just long enough for reporters to look up from their laptops on Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma’s press conferences have changed during the social media era. Almost every thought is immediately posted online by sportswriters in real time.

A hungry audience for OU football information forces that.

But Venables’ stoppage to answering a question silenced the typing of laptop keys. His eyes were turning moist as he looked into yesteryear. His voice cracked.

The Oklahoma-Nebraska series has been memorable for the former OU assistant-turned-head coach. There were hard-earned wins and tough defeats on the field. It reminded him of one tragic loss off the field.

He was asked a simple question — what does he remember about this rivalry?

Venables started by discussing his days at Kansas State. The Huskers beat him as a player, student assistant coach, graduate assistant coach and full-time assistant coach. In 1998 — his final season in Manhattan — the Wildcats finally took down Nebraska.

Fast forward two years later when he was OU's linebackers coach. The Sooners overcame a 14-0 deficit to top-ranked Nebraska to snatch a 31-14 win. It was a stepping stone toward the national championship.

“Pow-pow. Man, body blow. Uppercut,” Venables says with a smile, mimicking punches behind a lectern. “We’re just lying on the ropes. Coach (Bob) Stoops comes over, ‘Let’s go, we’re all out. Just slow it down.’ I was like, ‘surely it can’t be that easy.’ But he was right. Then we went 31 (points) unanswered.”

Venables remembers the goal posts being taken down by excited fans.

It seemed an innocent memory, but one that took the air out of him 22 years later.

“They tore down the goal post in Norman, Oklahoma, which we know, they don’t do,” Venables said, fighting off emotions. “I’m ashamed now, because I wasn’t celebrating. I’m like, whatever, it’s 1 vs. 2. I’m literally thinking, I gotta get home, I gotta get sleep, because, I can’t remember, it’s Kansas or somebody, we’re going to get beat next week if I don’t get home.

“So I’m literally driving through campus on the sidewalks. I gotta get home. All these crazy people celebrating, I gotta get some sleep because like my role was the most important role. That’s how I always felt. And so that was a cool moment.

“But I’m ashamed because I didn’t take any opportunity to soak it in. I just didn’t, you know, and that’s a dysfunctional place to be.”

Hindsight is 20/20. When historians look back at this century of OU football, they will point to Oct. 28, 2000, as the program’s return to excellence. They will also see No. 1 Oklahoma beat Baylor 56-7 the following week.

Venables continued by talking about the Sooners losing in Lincoln in 2001 and 2009. He remembers beating the Huskers in the 2010 Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas.

He choked up a little when discussing the 2005 contest in Lincoln.

“I remember going there,” he said with another pause. “My mom passed away on Wednesday. And my man Rufus (Alexander), my man Rufus and whoever else. We had a bunch of sacks. We had eight or nine sacks up the A gap. So I remember that one real well.”

Lung cancer had claimed Nancy Schumaker three days before the game. She wasn’t bedridden until the day before she passed. Venables spoke about her after the 31-24 victory in that 2005 campaign.

Venables said on that day, “My mom would slap me silly if I was too beat up about what happened. Trust me. I just drew from her strength and her courage.”

So that’s where Venables got his fighting spirit.

“She kept me grounded and kept me focused on my family, and kept things in perspective more than anything,” Venables added after that 2005 victory. “She was a steady rock, and somebody that you knew was always going to be strong. Watching her fight the fight she did minimizes the difficulties we go through in the coaching profession.”