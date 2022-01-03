OU will 'definitely be an option' as quarterback Caleb Williams goes to transfer portal

It wasn’t the gut punch received by Sooner Nation following Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure, but Caleb Williams’ decision to enter the transfer portal will leave a bruise.
The five-star recruit who took over Oklahoma’s starting quarterback job at mid-season will explore a new college home, he announced via social media on Monday.
Williams will enter the transfer portal, which allows him to judge his next step. Oklahoma “will definitely be an option as I begin this process” he said in his statement.
The age of the transfer portal, name-image-likeness and immediate eligibility has changed the playing field for high-profile players like Williams. Some have likened it to free agency.
Williams, who will be considered a Heisman Trophy candidate next season, will likely get offers from top-tier programs. Oklahoma and other schools are undoubtedly putting together NIL proposals, which would enrich the player.
Williams’ noncommittal answer to a question about his return to OU after last week's Alamo Bowl victory against Oregon was a heavy hint that Monday's announcement could come. Given the opportunity to announce his future at Oklahoma, Williams said his focus would be a family vacation.
“I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future,” Williams said in a Monday statement. “I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward.”
“According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.
"I'm going to take a few days off to decompress and relax with my family, but thank you again everyone for all the love and support!"
January 3, 2022
Within minutes of Williams’ afternoon announcement, athletic director Joe Castiglione and incoming coach Brent Venables released a combined statement.
“Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities,” the statement said.
“While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here.”
Statement from Joe Castiglione and Brent Venables on today’s announcement by Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/qGHlDqIDp2— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) January 3, 2022
OU’s timetable will be interesting to watch.
Oklahoma cannot afford to wait too long for Williams to make a decision. It could be a “hope-for-the-best, prepare-for-the-worst” situation.
The window to attract a transfer quarterback with experience closes by the day leading up to Jan. 18, the first day of the new semester.
There is also a chance of an exodus of players after OU has lost two five-star quarterbacks in a five-week period.
Spencer Rattler entered the portal on Nov. 29, just two days following the regular-season finale at Oklahoma State. Rattler ended up at South Carolina.
Oklahoma is now faced with re-recruiting one of college football’s top quarterbacks.
Williams’ debut introduction in mid-October as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback was electric inside Memorial Stadium.
One week earlier, the true freshman guided an improbable comeback to slay hated Texas. When the video board officially recognized him as the new starter, the 84,000-plus fans exploded with joy.
Williams completed 115-of-184 passes for 1,670 yards. He had 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 408 yards and six scores.
Castiglione and Venables’ statement also focused on OU’s commitment to preparing players for the NFL, including quarterbacks. It also pointed out the hiring of offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
“This program, which has won more games than any other since 1999, is blessed with talented individuals up and down the roster and on its coaching staff. We stand ready to build on the momentum of last year’s 11 wins and bowl victory and to continue OU’s long-standing championship tradition,” the statement read.