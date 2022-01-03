OU will 'definitely be an option' as quarterback Caleb Williams goes to transfer portal

It wasn’t the gut punch received by Sooner Nation following Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure, but Caleb Williams’ decision to enter the transfer portal will leave a bruise.

The five-star recruit who took over Oklahoma’s starting quarterback job at mid-season will explore a new college home, he announced via social media on Monday.

Williams will enter the transfer portal, which allows him to judge his next step. Oklahoma “will definitely be an option as I begin this process” he said in his statement.

The age of the transfer portal, name-image-likeness and immediate eligibility has changed the playing field for high-profile players like Williams. Some have likened it to free agency.

Williams, who will be considered a Heisman Trophy candidate next season, will likely get offers from top-tier programs. Oklahoma and other schools are undoubtedly putting together NIL proposals, which would enrich the player.

Williams’ noncommittal answer to a question about his return to OU after last week's Alamo Bowl victory against Oregon was a heavy hint that Monday's announcement could come. Given the opportunity to announce his future at Oklahoma, Williams said his focus would be a family vacation.