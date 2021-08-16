 Skip to main content
OU-Western Carolina pay-per-view details, kickoff time released
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and his teammates will face Western Carolina in the home opener.

Oklahoma’s home opener against Western Carolina will begin at 6 p.m. and be available via pay-per-view broadcast.

The Sept. 11 game will be available on a dedicated pay-per-view channel on participating Oklahoma program providers, and nationwide via participating satellite and Telco distributors. Pricing will vary by distributor. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. CT with the "Sooner Sports Game Day" pregame show.

Cox Cable previously announced it would charge $39.95 for the contest.

OU announced that confirmed providers offering the telecast include DirecTV, U-Verse, Cox and Vyve. Additional providers will be added as they are confirmed. Cable TV subscribers must have digital cable to order the telecast. Customers can order the game from their set-top boxes or by calling their program provider.

OU opens the season with a Sept. 4 game at Tulane.

Featured video: OU football players, defensive coordinator on SEC announcement

Aug. 5, 2021 video. Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, DL Perrion Winfrey and RB Eric Gray talk move to SEC in 2025. Video courtesy Sooner Sports TV

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

