OU-Western Carolina pay-per-view details, kickoff time released

Oklahoma’s home opener against Western Carolina will begin at 6 p.m. and be available via pay-per-view broadcast.

The Sept. 11 game will be available on a dedicated pay-per-view channel on participating Oklahoma program providers, and nationwide via participating satellite and Telco distributors. Pricing will vary by distributor. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. CT with the "Sooner Sports Game Day" pregame show.

Cox Cable previously announced it would charge $39.95 for the contest.

OU announced that confirmed providers offering the telecast include DirecTV, U-Verse, Cox and Vyve. Additional providers will be added as they are confirmed. Cable TV subscribers must have digital cable to order the telecast. Customers can order the game from their set-top boxes or by calling their program provider.

OU opens the season with a Sept. 4 game at Tulane.

