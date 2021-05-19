 Skip to main content
OU welcomes return of full stadium capacity for NCAA Norman Regional softball games
OU welcomes return of full stadium capacity for NCAA Norman Regional softball games

  Updated
OU welcomes return to full capacity to NCAA Tournament games

Oklahoma's Nicole Mendes, shown in 2019 Super Regional game gesturing to the crowd, will join her current teammates in welcoming full capacity to the Norman Regional this weekend.

 Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Audio courtesy OU Athletics from May 15, 2021. Sooners head coach Patty Gasso on her team heading into the rest of the postseason

Oklahoma will operate at 100% capacity for this weekend’s NCAA Softball Norman Regional, the school announced on Wednesday.

The NCAA announced earlier in the day that full capacity would be allowed at baseball and softball championships where local and state guidelines allow.

There has been no official announcement from Oklahoma State, which also will host a four-team softball regional. Full capacity was allowed for the Cowgirls’ regular-season finale against OU.

Additional tickets for the Norman Regional will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased vis SoonerSports.com/tickets or by calling the OU Athletics ticket office at 405-325-2424.

OU also announced on Wednesday that it is lifting its masking requirement and social distancing protocols in accordance with updated CDC guidelines.

Masking will no longer be required at campus events for fully vaccinated individuals 12 years and older with limited exceptions.

Joe Castiglione, OU's director of athletics, said in March that he anticipated full capacity at football games.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

