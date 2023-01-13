 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU welcomes Kansas to Lloyd Noble Center for top 25 matchup

  • Updated
  • 0
OU vs Baylor Women's basketball (copy) (copy)

Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson needs to make eight 3-pointers to tie the NCAA mark for treys in a career.

 Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

No. 23 Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma

2 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

Kansas 12-3, 2-2 in Big 12; Oklahoma 13-2, 3-1

Three storylines

* Top 25 showdown: Oklahoma will face a ranked opponent for the third consecutive home game, something that hasn’t happened since the 2010 season when OU faced UConn, Nebraska and Oklahoma State. OU defeated Iowa State and lost to Baylor earlier this month.

* Countdown is on: Taylor Robertson enters the weekend eight 3-pointers from tying the all-time NCAA 3-point record of 497 held by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell. The senior guard’s 489 career treys are the most in Big 12 history.

* Sharing the rock: During Oklahoma’s 89-79 win at Texas Tech on Wednesday, the Sooners finished with 27 assists on 35 baskets, which was a season high.

People are also reading…

After Allen Fieldhouse, these Sooners showed they can compete with anyone in the conference. Eli and Eric also discuss the latest football roster/coaching staff moves and Jackson Arnold accolades.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert