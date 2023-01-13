OU welcomes Kansas to Lloyd Noble Center for top 25 matchup

No. 23 Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma

2 p.m. Saturday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

Kansas 12-3, 2-2 in Big 12; Oklahoma 13-2, 3-1

Three storylines

* Top 25 showdown: Oklahoma will face a ranked opponent for the third consecutive home game, something that hasn’t happened since the 2010 season when OU faced UConn, Nebraska and Oklahoma State. OU defeated Iowa State and lost to Baylor earlier this month.

* Countdown is on: Taylor Robertson enters the weekend eight 3-pointers from tying the all-time NCAA 3-point record of 497 held by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell. The senior guard’s 489 career treys are the most in Big 12 history.

* Sharing the rock: During Oklahoma’s 89-79 win at Texas Tech on Wednesday, the Sooners finished with 27 assists on 35 baskets, which was a season high.