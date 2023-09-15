Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oklahoma and Tulsa will meet for the 29th time in football on Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium. It will be their 16th meeting in the modern era.

In 1979, the series resumed after a 36-year hiatus. OU won 49-13 in Norman, putting the game away with three touchdowns in the last nine minutes. J.C. Watts and Billy Sims produced the first two TDs while TU’s touchdown was scored by Bill Blankenship.

World college sports editor Barry Lewis has attended 13 of the 15 meetings since the series’ renewal. Here are his picks for the five most memorable OU-TU games during the modern era of the series.

1. Tulsa 31, OU 24 (1996)

Wes Caswell’s 99-yard TD catch was the game’s signature moment, but it was not the winning touchdown. OU rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 24 before Muadianvita Kazadi’s interception set up Solomon White’s winning 1-yard TD dive with 7:22 left.

Troy DeGar, filling in for injured starter John Fitzgerald, passed for 277 yards and two TDs. His most biggest throw came from the back of the end zone as he connected with Caswell, who made the catch on the TU 30 and won a race down the sideline to the end zone, giving TU a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. Caswell had seven catches for 194 yards.

The tone for the mistake-plagued Sooners was set on their first snap with a lost fumble, setting up White’s first TD. In the second quarter, DeMond Parker fumbled into the TU end zone, where it was recovered by Hurricane safety Jeremy Bunch, who also later tipped the pivotal pass that Kazadi picked off.

It was OU’s sixth consecutive loss dating back to 1995 — their longest losing streak at that time — and TU’s first win in Norman since 1919 and over the Sooners since 1943 — the last game before the series went on hiatus until ‘79. It’s also the only one-score decision in the series since a scoreless tie in 1936.

OU’s Justin Fuente passed for 243 yards and Parker rushed for 143.

2. OU 52, Tulsa 38 (2015)

This is the most entertaining and well-played game since the series was renewed. OU’s Baker Mayfield looked like a future Heisman Trophy winner as he completed 32-of-38 passes for 487 yards and four TDs, plus rushed for two others. TU’s Dane Evans nearly matched him as he connected on 34-of-51 passes for 427 yards and four TDs.

OU racked up 773 total yards, setting a record for the most ever allowed by TU, breaking the previous mark of 762 by Houston in a 100-6 win in 1968 — that Houston team included Baker’s father James Mayfield (Baker’s father). TU produced 603 yards.

The Sooners jumped to a 24-3 lead, but the Hurricane cut its deficit to 31-24 with two TDs in the final 13 seconds before halftime. After Keevan Lucas’ 28-yard TD catch, TU receovered the ensuing onside kick that was followed by Evans’ 43-yard pass that was pulled down in the end zone by Keyarris Garrett.

In the third quarter, Mayfield’s TD passes to Jarvis Baxter and Mark Andrews sandwiched a TD run by TU’s Zack Langer. With OU leading 45-31, Samaje Perine scored the clinching TD on a 20-yard run with 4:28 left.

3. OU 65, Tulsa 0 (1987)

A standing room crowd of 47,350, the largest there ever was or will be at TU’s football stadium, saw the Sooners showed why they they were the nation’s top-ranked team. There was a party atmosphere as OU played in Tulsa for the first time since 1942.

OU starting quarterback Jamelle Holieway rushed for two TDs and passed to Keith Jackson for another. Backup QB Charles Thompson rushed for three TDs in the second half. The Sooners led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 31-0 at half before scoring four TDs in the third.

The Sooners outgained TU 541 yards to 50. TU’s offense was not competitive at all after starting freshman QB T..J. Rubley was knocked out of the game by defensive end Troy Johnson, who delivered one of the most vicious clean hits ever in stadium history. Rubley was flat on his back in the end zone for nine minutes before being carried off by a stretcher. It was later announced that Rubley suffered neck spasms and he resumed his TU Hall-of-Fame career the next week.

It was the worst loss suffered by TU since the 100-6 rout in Houston in 1968.

4. OU 31, Tulsa 15 (2005)

Adrian Peterson carried the Sooners to victory as he rushed for 220 yards on 32 carries at Norman. The OU offense was almost all Peterson as quarterback Rhett Bomar completed only 5-of-13 passes for 42 yards with two interceptions. OU didn’t try to pass in the second half.

Tulsa led 9-7 late in the third quarter after Brad DeVault’s third field goal. OU then gave the ball to Peterson on five consecutive carries, and his 1-yard TD made it 14-9. Early in the fourth quarter, TU cut its deficit to 17-15 on Paul Smith’s TD run, but failed on the tying 2-point conversion pass.

With 4:01 left, Peterson scored on an amazing 41-yard run that converted a fourth-and-1 for a 24-15 lead. OU added a TD on Clint Ingram’s 48-yard interception return with three seconds left.

A week earlier, Peterson struggled against TCU. As a result, then-OU offensive line coach Kevin Wilson made changes at all five positions, calling on three freshmen — Branndon Braxton, J.D. Quinn and George Robinson.

Smith completed 24-of-36 passes for 246 yards, primarily to Garrett Mills who had 13 receptions 152 yards.

5. OU 28, Tulsa 18 (1983)

Barry Switzer picked up his 100th win as OU’s head coach. The Sooners jumped to a 28-0 lead, but then got a scare when Tulsa scored three TDs in less than six minutes early in the fourth quarter. It could have gotten scarier for OU as TU missed the conversions after all the TDs plus a 35-yard field goal with 5:30 left.

OU’s Danny Bradley rushed for a TD and threw another to Buster Rhymes. The Sooners had TD runs by Earl Johnson and Spencer Tillman.

Tulsa World sports editor Bill Connors wrote, “The 100th victory of his career left Switzer more unhappy than most of his 18 defeats.”

