OU vs. Texas: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins in Red River Showdown

Oklahoma vs. Texas

11 a.m. Saturday, Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

Need-to-know info

TV: ABC. Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: Oklahoma 3-2, 0-2 in Big 12; Texas 3-2, 1-1

Last meeting: The Sooners beat Texas 55-48 on Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas

All-time series: Texas leads 62-50-5

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Battling adversity

Oklahoma’s football team had fans dreaming of another Big 12 title and, perhaps, a return to the College Football Playoff after three games. But the team’s quick slide to open Big 12 play — including a 55-24 loss at TCU — has those same fans cringing about what could happen in the Cotton Bowl.

Instead of answering questions about his memories of facing the Longhorns as an OU assistant between 1999-2011, Brent Venables had to discuss how the team will need to make rapid improvement entering the rivalry game.

It’s possible OU could be without arguably its top offensive player (quarterback Dillon Gabriel) and top defensive player (Billy Bowman) due to injuries incurred during the TCU loss.

Oklahoma’s backs are against the wall. How will it respond against a Texas team that’s lost four straight games to the Sooners?

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU defense vs. Texas

Big 12 play has left the Sooners’ defense badly bruised. OU has allowed 1,177 total yards against Kansas State (509) and TCU (668). A deeper dive into the numbers show that Oklahoma has allowed 7.4 yards per play over the past two games.

It’s an embarrassing statistic for a team that has prided itself on defense entering the Brent Venables era.

Texas will test the Sooners both by air and on the ground. It’s not known what quarterback the Longhorns will use. Quinn Ewers was looking good until getting hurt against Alabama. Hudson Card has been strong in Ewers’ absence. Bijan Robinson is one of the nation’s top running backs and will test an OU defense that’s allowed 7.1 yards per carry over the past two weeks.

Oklahoma will need to slow the Horns down to have a chance on Saturday. The big thing to watch: Can the Sooners force a turnover?

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

OU quarterbacks

Who will take snaps for the Sooners? Will Dillon Gabriel be available after going through concussion protocol? Or will it be Pitt transfer Davis Beville, junior college transfer General Booty or true freshman Nick Evers?

Whoever takes snaps for the Sooners, they will be responsible for managing the game. If it’s not Gabriel, it will be important to try to not do too much. Moving the chains and taking care of the football will be crucial.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: The Sooners ride Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes on offense and gather 'round and pray on defense. That, plus the fact that "up" is often "down" every October in the Cotton Bowl, keeps this one closer than it should be.

Longhorns 30, Sooners 28