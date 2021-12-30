OU vs. Oregon in Alamo Bowl: Everything you need to know about the Sooners' win in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Hall of Fame performance
What a month it has been for Oklahoma interim coach Bob Stoops.
The legendary coach took over his beloved program after Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure to USC. He was the glue that kept things together.
Stoops wasn’t going to be a figurehead. Far from it. He coached the program similar to his 1999-2016 days.
He also stayed loose. And it kept the team loose.
Stoops opened up his postgame press conference Wednesday by saying he didn’t get a tequila bath (a reference to a Tuesday question about a postgame celebratory dousing). He said it was plain old Gatorade, “but there might be (a tequila bath) later.”
He also explained the cowboy hat that OU players shared after big plays. It was a gift from the Alamo Bowl to Stoops, and he chose to allow it to be shared across the team.
Seeing Stoops on the sideline was a trip down memory lane.
“It was great,” he said. “I loved the beginning. You kind of get addicted to the anxiety and excitement of playing and not knowing what’s going to happen … coming out on the field and getting ready for it. I’ve missed it. I’ve missed that energy.
“Once you’re in it, you’re fighting your way through it and that was fun.”
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Cale Gundy versus Tim DeRuyter
Cale Gundy had never called offensive plays in a game until the Alamo Bowl.
What a sizzling debut it was for the assistant coach who has spent the past 23 years with the Oklahoma program.
Gundy kept Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter on his heels all evening. The Sooners scored on eight consecutive possessions after being forced to punt on their opening drive.
The Sooners did a good job establishing the run game in the first half. Kennedy Brooks (142 yards) and Eric Gray (82) grinded things out, and their play set up a 55-yard play-action touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Marvin Mims.
Gundy is now 1-0 as a play-caller.
“It was made a lot easier because of the support I had around. We put this all together. Every one of our coaches. All the assistants, grad assistants, analysts, we worked our butts off the last few weeks,” Gundy said. “We spent a lot of time in those meeting rooms. I’ve learned so much as a coach in the last three weeks. We had a great game plan, great script. It was just follow it. Follow it and make your calls.
“I couldn’t have done it without all of them."
3. GAME MVP
Kennedy Brooks
Did Kennedy Brooks play his final game at Oklahoma? If so, what a way to finish a career.
The redshirt junior running back is eligible to return for another season, but he has not made his future plans known. He wanted to relish in the Sooners’ victory over the Ducks.
“Honestly, I haven’t really thought about it. I’m just enjoying this moment,” Brooks said. “This is probably one of the biggest moments I’ve ever had in football, honestly, and right now I’m just enjoying it with this team. We’ll see what happens after that.”
Oregon got a taste of what many opponents have gotten when lining up against Brooks. He had 127 first-half yards en route to a game-high 142-yard game. He also finished with three rushing touchdowns, which equals his career best.
Brooks now has 14 games with at least 100 rushing yards, which ranks No. 8 on Oklahoma’s all-time list. He’s had 100-plus yards in his past three games against Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Oregon.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
The 2022 football season
Oklahoma will usher in the Brent Venables era during the 2022 season.
The former OU defensive coordinator was named head coach two weeks after Lincoln Riley departed for USC. In a short recruiting window, he was able to keep everything steady by keeping recruits intact.
The Sooners will go through their first spring football drills with Venables and off-season conditioning with Jerry Schmidt to set the foundation for next season.
OU opens the season with a Sept. 3 contest against visiting UTEP.