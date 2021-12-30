OU vs. Oregon in Alamo Bowl: Everything you need to know about the Sooners' win in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Hall of Fame performance

What a month it has been for Oklahoma interim coach Bob Stoops.

The legendary coach took over his beloved program after Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure to USC. He was the glue that kept things together.

Stoops wasn’t going to be a figurehead. Far from it. He coached the program similar to his 1999-2016 days.

He also stayed loose. And it kept the team loose.

Stoops opened up his postgame press conference Wednesday by saying he didn’t get a tequila bath (a reference to a Tuesday question about a postgame celebratory dousing). He said it was plain old Gatorade, “but there might be (a tequila bath) later.”

He also explained the cowboy hat that OU players shared after big plays. It was a gift from the Alamo Bowl to Stoops, and he chose to allow it to be shared across the team.

Seeing Stoops on the sideline was a trip down memory lane.