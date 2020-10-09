OU vs. No. 22 Texas: Quarterback battle pairs young gunslinger versus crafty veteran

Rattler is tied second nationally in touchdown passes (10), ranks sixth in completion percentage (73.4%) and yards per pass attempt (10.4). He’s averaging 325.7 yards passing per game.

Rattler is expected to become the sixth Oklahoma quarterback to start an OU-Texas game, joining Sam Bradford (2007, 28-21 win), Rhett Bomar (2005, 45-12 loss), Justin Fuente (1996, 30-27 overtime win), Eric Moore (1995, 24-24 tie) and Tink Collins (1989, 28-24 loss).

Rattler experienced the OU-Texas game last season as a backup quarterback. It’s a different world when taking the first offensive snap in such a heated rivalry.

Keeping Rattler calm will be the charge of his older teammates.

“I’ve talked to him about it. I’ve told him this isn’t just a normal game. No matter what you want to believe, this game is always going to be more intense, more physical,” OU captain Creed Humphrey said. “It’s going to be a war for four quarters, no matter what. He’s prepared for it. He’s done a good job of preparing for it. I think he’s up to the task for it.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

OU coach Lincoln Riley said Rattler’s emotional state, psyche and confidence is “rock solid” heading into the Texas game.