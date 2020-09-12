OU vs. Missouri State: Injuries, suspensions and the pandemic limit Sooners roster in season opener

NORMAN — Injuries, suspensions and the pandemic conspired to limit Oklahoma’s season-opening roster against Missouri State.
A kickoff press box count of OU players in uniform numbered 69, well shy of the 119 players listed on the Sooners’ roster for the game.
Ten players wore game jerseys only and sat behind OU’s bench. Among them were wide receiver Jadon Hazelwood and defensive lineman Marcus Hicks, two players known to be injured heading into the season.
OU’s typical policy has been to allow injured players to join the team on game day in their jerseys.
Three players — defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges — remain suspended after missing the 2019 Peach Bowl loss to LSU.
Others who were not in uniform and were not seen with a jersey near the OU bench included five starters — running back T.J. Pledger, left tackle Anton Harrison, receiver Obi Obialo, H-back Braydon Willis and kicker Gabe Brkic.
Backups unaccounted for included receiver Drake Stoops, guard Andrew Raym, offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins, defensive end Marcus Stripling, nose guard Jordan Kelley and safety Bryson Washington.
According to the Springfield News-Leader, Missouri State president Clif Smart told his school’s board of governors Friday that while the Bears had a clean COVID-19 test among the roster traveling to OU, the Sooners were not as fortunate.
"Oklahoma cannot say the same thing," Smart said in the News-Leader. "The game was in serious jeopardy until we got final test results this morning, and I better not say anything else because I don't know who's listening."
OU coach Lincoln Riley said last week he would no longer publicize COVID-19 testing results. That marked a change from the weeks since players began returning to campus, when OU shared its testing results on its social media account.
The OU Daily, citing a source close to the program, reported Saturday that 29 players would miss the Missouri State game.
The Big 12 Conference has settled on a 53-player threshold in order for a league team to play a game. There must be at least one scholarship quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen among the 53.
