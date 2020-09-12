OU vs. Missouri State: Injuries, suspensions and the pandemic limit Sooners roster in season opener

NORMAN — Injuries, suspensions and the pandemic conspired to limit Oklahoma’s season-opening roster against Missouri State.

A kickoff press box count of OU players in uniform numbered 69, well shy of the 119 players listed on the Sooners’ roster for the game.

Ten players wore game jerseys only and sat behind OU’s bench. Among them were wide receiver Jadon Hazelwood and defensive lineman Marcus Hicks, two players known to be injured heading into the season.

OU’s typical policy has been to allow injured players to join the team on game day in their jerseys.

Three players — defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges — remain suspended after missing the 2019 Peach Bowl loss to LSU.

Others who were not in uniform and were not seen with a jersey near the OU bench included five starters — running back T.J. Pledger, left tackle Anton Harrison, receiver Obi Obialo, H-back Braydon Willis and kicker Gabe Brkic.

Backups unaccounted for included receiver Drake Stoops, guard Andrew Raym, offensive tackle Stacey Wilkins, defensive end Marcus Stripling, nose guard Jordan Kelley and safety Bryson Washington.