OU vs. Kansas State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in the Sooners' Week 4 matchup

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma

7 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman

Need-to-know info

TV: Fox

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: Kansas State 2-1, 0-0 in Big 12; OU 3-0, 0-0

Last meeting: The Sooners beat Kansas State 37-31 on Oct. 2, 2021, in Manhattan

All-time series: OU leads 72-21-4

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Venables vs. Wildcats

Brent Venables won’t only make his Big 12 debut as a head coach on Satuday, he’s facing his alma mater. Venables teethed on Kansas State football as a player (1991-92) and assistant coach (1993-98) before joining Bob Stoops’ staff in 1999.

This won’t be the first time that Venables has faced his alma mater (he was 8-1 while an Oklahoma assistant). But this has still been a topic of conversation, and you could tell by his Tuesday news conference how much K-State (and especially former coach Bill Snyder) has meant to him.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OU defense vs. Deuce Vaughn

All eyes will be on No. 22 during Saturday’s game. Vaughn, a consensus All-American last season, is averaging a Big 12-best 117.3 yards per game. He had eight straight 100-yard rushing games before being held to 82 against Tulane last week.

Oklahoma’s defense, which has been led by Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman and David Ugwoegbu, has improved from last season and allowed only two rushing touchdowns in three games.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

OU QB Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel calls himself his toughest critic. He wasn’t happy with some of his missed throws at Nebraska. But what he did do was continue to care of the football, which has been his most important attribute. It’s OK to miss some things in a blowout victory, but Gabriel will need to take advantage against a pesky Kansas State defense on Saturday night.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: K-State QB Adrian Martinez can't push the ball downfield, so OU's defensive key is on Deuce Vaughn and the Wildcats' running game. If the Sooners hold up there, and make a play or two on special teams, they'll be fine.

OU 30, K-State 19