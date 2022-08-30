OU volleyball's Megan Wilson Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma volleyball's sophomore opposite/outside hitter Megan Wilson was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

This marks the fifth weekly award for Wilson and second for offensive POW.

The Kingwood, Texas, native had a strong opening weekend for the Sooners and tallied the most kills in the conference with 50 (averaging 5.0 per set) and total points (58), averaging 5.8 per set, which ranks second in the Big 12. Wilson also leads the Sooners with five service aces and posted 10 digs. She earned All-Tournament Team recognition and was named the most valuable player for the OU Invitational.

Wilson had double-digit kills in all three matches over the weekend against Iowa (19), FIU (17) and Gonzaga (14). She hit a team-high 19 kills and added 22.5 points against Iowa last Saturday, which puts her first in both conference categories. Wilson had a hitting percentage of .400 and added three digs and service aces apiece against the Hawkeyes. Her three service aces tied a career-high mark for the sophomore.