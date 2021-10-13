 Skip to main content
OU unexpectedly cancels media session with reporters on Wednesday
Caleb Williams throwing the ball

Oklahoma's Caleb Williams is battling Spencer Rattler for the starting quarterback spot in Saturday's home game against TCU.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Oct. 12, 2021 video. Sooners head coach talks how both quarterbacks are being evaluated, the transfer portal, potentially playing both and more. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

Oklahoma abruptly canceled a media availability window with reporters less than an hour before a scheduled Zoom session on Wednesday afternoon.

The e-mail sent from the university read: “The OU football player Zoom sessions that were scheduled for 11:50 a.m. today have been canceled. There will be no more media availability until after Saturday's game.”

OU typically makes four or five players available for 10-minute sessions on Wednesdays following practice. Lincoln Riley, an assistant coach (usually Alex Grinch) and two players meet the media on Tuesday.

The Tulsa World has learned that the decision to cancel Wednesday’s availability came “higher than Lincoln Riley” which means it was an administrative call within the athletics department.

It also comes one day after the OU Daily — the campus’ independent newspaper — reported on practice involvement of quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler on Tuesday morning. There’s been speculation that the decision to cancel was based on OU Daily reporting on which quarterback received more repetitions while monitoring from a public campus building near the OU football practice field.

The newspaper wrote “The Daily does not observe practice regularly but did so Tuesday under heightened interest given the situation.”

Practices are typically closed to the public and media.

Riley said he publicly won’t name a starting quarterback this week. The Sooners host TCU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

