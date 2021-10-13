OU unexpectedly cancels media session with reporters on Wednesday

Oklahoma abruptly canceled a media availability window with reporters less than an hour before a scheduled Zoom session on Wednesday afternoon.
The e-mail sent from the university read: “The OU football player Zoom sessions that were scheduled for 11:50 a.m. today have been canceled. There will be no more media availability until after Saturday's game.”
OU typically makes four or five players available for 10-minute sessions on Wednesdays following practice. Lincoln Riley, an assistant coach (usually Alex Grinch) and two players meet the media on Tuesday.
The Tulsa World has learned that the decision to cancel Wednesday’s availability came “higher than Lincoln Riley” which means it was an administrative call within the athletics department.
It also comes one day after the OU Daily — the campus’ independent newspaper — reported on practice involvement of quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler on Tuesday morning. There’s been speculation that the decision to cancel was based on OU Daily reporting on which quarterback received more repetitions while monitoring from a public campus building near the OU football practice field.
The newspaper wrote “The Daily does not observe practice regularly but did so Tuesday under heightened interest given the situation.”
Practices are typically closed to the public and media.
Riley said he publicly won’t name a starting quarterback this week. The Sooners host TCU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
No. 6 Oklahoma 55, No. 23 Texas 48: Sooners overcome huge deficit to stun Longhorns
Kennedy Brooks had a 33-yard touchdown run with three seconds left to give OU the victory in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Caleb Williams took over for a struggling Spencer Rattler at quarterback and guided the Sooners to seven scores in nine drives against the Longhorns.
Caleb Williams, Kennedy Brooks lead Sooners to historic comeback, epic win over Red River rival.
Brooks rushed for a career-high 217 yards and scored three touchdowns.
OU summons all-time rally to stun Texas, stay unbeaten.
Texas was held to just 10 points and 27 rushing yards after halftime.
See images from OU's 55-48 win over Texas in the annual Red River Showdown.
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, the son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson, will make his first start against the Sooners.
Oct. 5, 2021 video. Sooners head coach talks Longhorns QB Casey Thompson; RB Bijan Robinson and more. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV
Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto, Austin Stogner and Gabe Brkic fuel Sooners to another tight win
What does Drake Stoops think when the OU crowd chants "Stoooooooops" after a big play? Also talking about defensive rotations and College GameDay.
The walk down the tunnel to the Cotton Bowl will be a reunited feeling for veteran players and a heart-stopping initiation for others playing in the OU-Texas game.
Guerin Emig: Bonded ADs Joe Castiglione and Chris Del Conte unify OU and Texas way beyond Saturday's football game
The 23-year relationship between Sooners' and Longhorns' athletic leaders bodes well as their schools transition to the SEC.
Sooners safety Pat Fields calls the Longhorns' star running back "one of the better players, easily, on the offensive side in college football"
The sixth-ranked Sooners (5-0, 1-0 Big 12) face No. 21 Texas (4-1, 1-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Oklahoma will play Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in Dallas. Lincoln Riley shared some thoughts during Tuesday's news conference.
Longhorns coach approaches his first Red River Showdown with confidence, practicality and proper praise for the Sooners
Steve Sarkisian, Texas' first-year head coach, and Dennis Simmons, OU's assistant head coach, were BYU teammates and will now coach against each other in their first Red River Showdown.
Sooners' quarterback shakes off week-old criticism, leads team to road victory and 5-0 record with Texas next.
Oklahoma's offense has learned to be patient, while the defense has to play better after allowing Kansas State to put together scoring drives.
The next two weeks will be dynamite. OU-Texas Saturday in the Cotton Bowl, then OSU-Texas in Austin the following Saturday.
The four-overtime OU-Texas game one year ago was an exhausting affair for the players, the fans and a national television audience. Who knew t…
Throwback Tulsa: 20 years ago, 'Superman' Roy Williams flew at Texas quarterback Chris Simms, sealing Sooners victory
One of Oklahoma’s most iconic plays happened in the OU-Texas game during the 2001 season.
51 years ago this week, the Oklahoma Sooners stunned their fans and their opponent — the Texas Longhorns — by lining up for the first time in …
The latest Red River Showdown game will be 11 a.m. Saturday.
No. 6 OU 37, Kansas State 31: Sooners' offense shows improvement in win over K-State; See all of our coverage here
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma’s offense rose out of hibernation during a cloudy Saturday afternoon on the Kansas plains.
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic, a clutch kicker who entertains during any interview setting, eased Sooner Nation with one sweep of his right l…
No. 3 OU 23, Nebraska 16: Sooners use second-half surge to hold off Cornhuskers. See all of our coverage here
NORMAN — Maybe the football gods decided it beforehand: No matter how much the college game has changed in the past 30 years, if Oklahoma and …
NORMAN — If No. 4 Oklahoma wanted to go through the motions Saturday night, it easily could have. Its meeting with Western Carolina at Owen Fi…
After leading by as many as 21 points, No. 2 Oklahoma staved off a furious second-half comeback by Tulane to hang on for a 40-35 win Saturday …
College football is finally here. In Norman, there's national title aspirations with a potential Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback and a…
Last chance offer: $1 for six months
Get a six-month digital-only subscription for $1. Subscribe today in less than a minute: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe