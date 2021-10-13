OU unexpectedly cancels media session with reporters on Wednesday

Oklahoma abruptly canceled a media availability window with reporters less than an hour before a scheduled Zoom session on Wednesday afternoon.

The e-mail sent from the university read: “The OU football player Zoom sessions that were scheduled for 11:50 a.m. today have been canceled. There will be no more media availability until after Saturday's game.”

OU typically makes four or five players available for 10-minute sessions on Wednesdays following practice. Lincoln Riley, an assistant coach (usually Alex Grinch) and two players meet the media on Tuesday.

The Tulsa World has learned that the decision to cancel Wednesday’s availability came “higher than Lincoln Riley” which means it was an administrative call within the athletics department.