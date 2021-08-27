 Skip to main content
OU-Tulane opener still on, but Castiglione says schools "considering contingencies" regarding weather
OU-Tulane opener still on, but Castiglione says schools "considering contingencies" regarding weather

Oklahoma is monitoring a weather situation that could possibly impact the Sooners' Sept. 4 season opener at Tulane.

The National Weather Service is tracking tropical storm and hurricane activity in the Atlantic and Gulf regions which appears headed along the Gulf Coast this weekend.

OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione released a statement on Friday night.

Castiglione said he has been in contact with Tulane AD Troy Dannen for the last month, with the focus in recent days on Hurricane Ida.

“First and foremost, our concern is with any and all those in the path of the storm. We are praying for everyone’s safety," Castiglione said. “At this time, the game slated for Saturday, Sept. 4, is still on as planned. However, both universities are considering contingencies should post-storm conditions warrant. It is too early to speculate, but we will continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to take necessary actions as appropriate.

“Again, our concern rests with our friends at Tulane and all of those who could be impacted by the hurricane.”

Oklahoma’s current home opener is scheduled for Sept. 11 against Western Carolina.

No. 2 OU at Tulane

Season opener

11 a.m. Sept. 4

KTUL; KMOD-97.5, KAKC-1300

