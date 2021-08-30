OU-Tulane game moving to Norman following damage to New Orleans caused by Hurricane Ida

Oklahoma’s season-opening game against Tulane now will be played in Norman following damage sustained in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast this weekend.

The schools will play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tulane will be the designated home team for the game and will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales. All tickets for the game will be sold separately and are not part of season-ticket packages.

On Friday night, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione issued a statement saying he’d been in contact with his Tulane counterpart Troy Dannen. Both were monitoring the weather.

Most, if not all, of the New Orleans area currently is without electricity following the category 4 hurricane’s destructive path.

“This is obviously a heart-wrenching time,” Castiglione said in a statement. “We have been reminded again of the life events that take precedence over everything else we do. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tulane President Michael Fitts, Athletics Director Troy Dannen, the Tulane community and everyone impacted by this storm.