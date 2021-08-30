OU-Tulane game moving to Norman following damage to New Orleans caused by Hurricane Ida

Oklahoma’s season-opening game against Tulane now will be played in Norman following damage sustained in New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast this weekend.
The schools will play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Tulane will be the designated home team for the game and will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales. All tickets for the game will be sold separately and are not part of season-ticket packages.
On Friday night, OU athletics director Joe Castiglione issued a statement saying he’d been in contact with his Tulane counterpart Troy Dannen. Both were monitoring the weather.
Most, if not all, of the New Orleans area currently is without electricity following the category 4 hurricane’s destructive path.
“This is obviously a heart-wrenching time,” Castiglione said in a statement. “We have been reminded again of the life events that take precedence over everything else we do. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tulane President Michael Fitts, Athletics Director Troy Dannen, the Tulane community and everyone impacted by this storm.
“I know that many of our fans were looking forward to visiting one of our favorite cities, New Orleans. But now, we have an opportunity to do what we do best, and that is extend our hospitality to people who are facing a significant challenge. All of us will do our part to make the Tulane team and fans feel welcome and appreciated as we host their home game.”
Dannen also released a statement on Monday.
"First and foremost, my thoughts are with those in southern Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida and to all those bravely responding to help. The health and safety of our citizens and of our first responders will remain our primary focus," Dannen said.
The Tulane AD also said he appreciates "the understanding, support and communication with the University of Oklahoma, especially Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione."
Only the lower bowl — including club levels, loge boxes and suites — of Memorial Stadium will be used for seating.
Apart from seats allocated for Tulane, OU season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets and will be contacted Monday evening via e-mail.
Those with lower bowl, club level, loge box and suite season ticket locations may purchase existing tickets for this game. Those with seats elsewhere will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at locations throughout the lower bowl.
The deadline for season ticket holders to buy tickets is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The price of the lower-level tickets for season ticket holders will be $30, and $50 for suites and clubs to include hospitality. OU students will have an opportunity to purchase tickets priced at $20 beginning Tuesday. If tickets remain after season ticket and student requests are accommodated, a public sale will be held on Friday and those tickets will be available for $50 each.
“I wish that we could accommodate a full stadium for this game, but these are challenging circumstances with very little notice,” Castiglione said. “We rely on hundreds of trained professionals from several agencies to work with us on game day and have learned that it is not possible to be fully staffed for this event. We have thoroughly assessed the many aspects of hosting a game and there is no question that this is the right course of action.”
Oklahoma and Tulane had agreed to a three-game contract in 2015. The Green Wave played at Norman in 2017 and was scheduled to return in 2024.
Tulane had relocated its football team to Birmingham, Alabama, over the weekend to practice in preparation of Saturday’s game, the school had recently announced.
“Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with all those impacted and those helping with the relief and recovery in the coming weeks and months,” OU President Joseph Harroz said in a statement.
The Tulane trip was going to be the Sooners’ first season opener in an opposing stadium since traveling to UTEP in the 2012 campaign.
OU now will open the 2021 season with four consecutive home games, which has not happened since the 2004 season. Following the Tulane contest, OU will host Western Carolina (Sept. 11), Nebraska (Sept. 18) and West Virginia (Sept. 25).
OU’s first road contest will be an Oct. 2 journey to Kansas State.
The last nonconference road game that the Sooners have played was at UCLA on Sept. 14, 2019.